Lady Panthers win j-v game against Lady Lions

On Friday, Dec. 18, the Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Miami Trace Lady Panthers in the final local sporting events for 2020.

Sports are scheduled to resume on Jan. 4, 2021.

In the junior-varsity basketball game between the two Fayette County schools, Miami Trace won, 40-6.

Hillary McCoy was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points.

Lilly Workman scored eight, Jessee Stewart had seven points, including one three-point field goal; Audrey Craig scored six points, Mallory Lovett had four and Sue Morris scored two.

Lilly Shaw led Washington with four points and Kaithlyn Maquilling scored two.