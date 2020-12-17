Westfall wrestlers beat Blue Lions

On a cold, snowy Thursday evening, the Westfall Mustangs wrestling team visited Washington High School for a non-conference dual meet with the Blue Lions.

It was the final wrestling match for the Blue Lions prior to sports in Fayette County being suspended until after the first of the year.

Westfall won the match, 64-16.

The Blue Lions were at a disadvantage as they gave up 30 points in five forfeits.

“I’m upset that we lost, but we did forfeit five weight classes,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We’re fortunate enough to have 32 kids. We put in some kids tonight who don’t normally wrestle varsity. We’re just happy to get out there and compete.

“We still fully expected to get a win for our seniors,” Reid said. “I was happy with the way we wrestled. We still have to improve on our fundamentals.

“I was happy to see our seniors go out and wrestle,” Reid said. “Chris Nichols, Jarad Kuhn, Dylan Moore and Tyris Virts, they all got matches. We have one more senior, Zyon Wilson, who is out right now. He’ll be back in January.

“All of them have come up through our youth program,” Reid said. “We’re pretty happy with how they’ve been leading us this year. It’s a tough year to be a leader, let alone a senior. We’re very thankful for every match we get with them. Every one of them gave the best effort they could tonight.

“We talked about that,” Reid said. “We knew we’d be struggling on the team side, so, we said, ‘just go out and wrestle these matches for the seniors.’ The energy was there. You could feel the energy. We might not have won the team match, but, our kids came ready to wrestle tonight. I’m really happy with that.

“Jarad Kuhn (170) had a big, come-from-behind win tonight,” Reid said. “Chris Nichols had a nice pin. Seeing those two seniors get wins was great.”

Kuhn’s win was by pin.

“Dylan Moore (195) and Tyris Virts (220) wrestled two kids who have both been in the state rankings,” Reid said. “Dylan wrestled a returning state-qualifier. He wrestled him tough.

“Tyris wrestled a kid that had been ranked in the top 25 in the state,” Reid said. “They wrestled them well. I was really happy with our senior’s effort. I know those two are upset they did not get the win, but, the way they wrestled, they did some things we’ve been talking about. They’re doing it in matches now. We just have to continue to work on it and improve our basics, the fundamentals of wrestling. That’s where we’re struggling.

“We’re kind of young, but, we have some seniors, too,” Reid said. “Our seniors haven’t been in the line-up all of the time, so, we’re playing a little catch-up here.

“We’ve gotten nine matches in this year,” Reid said. “We’re 3-6 in dual meets. We’re really happy to have nine matches in right now.”

Chris Nichols and sophomore Nick Clouse both won exhibition matches Thursday.

Sophomore Braydon Kettles picked up his team-leading eighth win of the season Thursday, a major decision (16-3) at 182 pounds.

Junior Mason Mustain (285), who is second on the team in wins, had a pin to end the match.

Junior Jenna Kuhn (106), freshman Xayvion Johns (113), sophomore Zaigne Fettig (145), sophomore Cody Brown (152) also competed Thursday for the Blue Lions.

In the junior high meet, Washington walloped Westfall, 57-0.

Washington will be back in action Wednesday, Jan. 6 at home against Jackson, beginning at 6 p.m.

Washington Blue Lion wrestling seniors were recognized prior to the match against Westfall Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (l-r); Dylan Moore, Tyris Virts, Chris Nichols and Jarad Kuhn. Not pictured is senior Zyon Wilson, who is currently out of the lineup with an injury, and is expected to return in January, according to head coach Louis Reid. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Blue-Lion-senior-wrestlers-12-17-2020.jpg Washington Blue Lion wrestling seniors were recognized prior to the match against Westfall Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (l-r); Dylan Moore, Tyris Virts, Chris Nichols and Jarad Kuhn. Not pictured is senior Zyon Wilson, who is currently out of the lineup with an injury, and is expected to return in January, according to head coach Louis Reid. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington senior Tyris Virts, left, wrestles a competitor from Westfall High School during a non-conference match Thursday, Dec, 17, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Tryis-Virts-BLW-vs-Westfall-12-17-2020.jpg Washington senior Tyris Virts, left, wrestles a competitor from Westfall High School during a non-conference match Thursday, Dec, 17, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington Blue Lion sophomore Braydon Kettles controls his Westfall opponent during a non-conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Braydon-Kettles-Blue-Lion-wrestrling-vs-Westfall-12-17-2020.jpg Washington Blue Lion sophomore Braydon Kettles controls his Westfall opponent during a non-conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos