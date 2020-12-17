Fairfield Union beats Lady Panthers, 58-39

LANCASTER — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team made the long trip over into Fairfield County Wednesday, Dec. 16 to take on the Lady Falcons in a non-conference game.

A fast start by Fairfield Union was too much for Miami Trace to overcome on this night as the home team won, 58-39.

Senior Magarah Bloom led Miami Trace with 11 points. She also had a team-high six rebounds. She hit one three-point field goal.

Senior Gracee Stewart had 10 points, including hitting two three-point baskets.

Sophomore Mallory Lovett scored four points and grabbed five rebounds.

Junior Sidney Payton led in assists with two and sophomore Hillery Jacobs led with two steals.

Fairfield Union, playing just their second game of the season, had four players in double figures.

Senior Olivia Spillers had 18 points, including three three-point field goals.

Junior Hannah Rauch scored 12 points, with one three; junior Claire Cooperider had 11 points, with one three and senior Marisa Malone scored 10 points.

Miami Trace shot 38 percent from the field, making 16 of 42 attempts.

Fairfield Union was 22 of 48 for 46 percent.

Miami Trace had 21 turnovers to 20 for the Lady Falcons.

Miami Trace had 29 rebounds, four of those from the offensive glass.

Fairfield Union had 11 offensive rebounds.

The Lady Falcons outscored Miami Trace 15-3 after one quarter of play.

Fairfield Union was in front, 29-12 at the half.

Miami Trace scored 11 points in the third quarter, but that was negated by Fairfield Union’s 18 points to set the score at 47-23.

Miami Trace scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to 11 for Fairfield Union.

Miami Trace (3-3 overall) will play at Washington High School Friday evening with the junior-varsity game starting at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 3 9 11 16 — 39

FU 15 14 18 11 — 58

MIAMI TRACE — Audrey Craig 1-0-2; Kaelin Pfeifer 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 1 (2)-2-10; Magarah Bloom 4 (1)-0-11; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Gracey Ferguson 2-0-4; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 0-1-1; Hillary McCoy 1-1-3; Jessee Stewart 1-0-2; Mallory Lovett 2-0-4. TOTALS — 13 (3)-4-39. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: G. Stewart, 2; Bloom. Field goal shooting: 16 of 42 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 29 (4 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 5. Turnovers: 21.

FAIRFIELD UNION — Brooke Holt 0-0-0; Elly Lewis 0 (2)-0-6; Olivia Spillers 4 (3)-1-18; Jillian Wilkinson 0-0-0; Brenna Reed 0-0-0; Hannah Rauch 3 (1)-3-12; Isabella Neal 0-0-0; Marisa Malone 5-0-10; Claire Cooperider 3 (1)-2-11; Addison Sharp 0-1-1. TOTALS — 15 (7)-7-58. Free throw shooting: 7 of 14 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Spillers, 3; Lewis, 2; Rauch, Cooperider. Field goal shooting: 22 of 48 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 19 for 37 percent. Offensive rebounds: 11. Turnovers: 20.