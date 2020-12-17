Wilmington edges Lady Lions, 33-32

WILMINGTON — Wilmington moved above .500 for the first time this year after squeaking by the Washington Lady Lions 33-32 in girls non-conference basketball action Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Lions pulled within 33-32 on the front end of a double-bonus with 36.2 seconds left in the game. After Wilmington missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and a timeout with 13.1 seconds to go in the contest, Washington had a chance to tie or take the lead.

Its game-winning shot attempt did not fall. Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka gathered the rebound and time expired on the Lady Lions’ quest for their first win in five tries this season.

Wilmington (4-3) led the entire evening, but by no more than seven points, 13-6 late in the opening period and 30-23 after three quarters.

Turnovers and missed free throws plagued the teams throughout the final quarter, stifling Wilmington’s attempts to pull away or Washington’s attempts to pull ahead.

Blue Lion Jeleeya Tyree-Smith led all scorers with 16 points. Katie Murphy led the Hurricane with 10 points.

Washington will host Miami Trace Friday with the j-v game up first at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Wa 8 9 6 9 — 32

Wi 13 9 8 3 — 33

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 3 (1)-0-9, Allie Mongold 0-0-0, Mallory Hicks 0-2-2, Megan Sever 1-1-3, Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 7-2-16, Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12 (1)-5-32. Three-point field goals: Semler.

WILMINGTON Diels 3-1-7, Huffman 1-0-2, Johns 1-2-4, Drake 2-4-8, Murphy 2 (2)-0-10, Robinson 0-0-0, Noszka 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12-7-33. Three-point field goals: Murphy, 2.

Washington High School sophomore Megan Sever eyes the basket during a non-conference game at Wilmington High School Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Megan-Sever-at-Wilmington-12-16-2020.jpg Washington High School sophomore Megan Sever eyes the basket during a non-conference game at Wilmington High School Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Mark Huber | Wilmington News Journal