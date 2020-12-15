Lady Panthers roll past Madison Plains, 61-28

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team improved its overall record to 3-2 with a 61-28 win over former South Central Ohio League rivals Madison Plains Monday, Dec. 14. The game was played at Madison Plains High School.

After a relatively close first quarter, Miami Trace pulled away to post a 61-28 victory.

Miami Trace had three players score in double figures, led by senior Gracee Stewart with 14 points. Stewart hit four three-point field goals.

Sophomore Hillery Jacobs scored 12 points, including one three-point basket. She also had five rebounds.

Senior Magarah Bloom scored 11 points, hitting one three and sharing the team lead in rebounds with six. Bloom also led the team with five steals and three assists.

Junior Libby Aleshire scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.

Junior Emma Pitstick scored six points, senior Delaney Eakins scored five points and had five rebounds.

Sophomore Gracey Ferguson had two points and six rebounds, junior Sidney Payton scored two points and sophomore Mallory Lovett had two points.

Junior Rylee Davis was the game’s leading scorer for Madison Plains with 15 points. She hit her team’s lone three-point basket.

Sophomore Chloe Kelly had four points and a trio of players — senior Kadence Little, junior Adriel Owens and sophomore Addy Hull — each scored three points.

Miami Trace will be back in action Wednesday evening at Fairfield Union and will play at Washington High School Saturday with the j-v game at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the varsity set for 7:30 p.m.

There will be three boys games Saturday, with the freshman boys playing at noon, the j-v boys going at 1:30 p.m. and the varsity boys tipping around 3 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 13 20 14 — 61

MP 11 5 7 5 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Audrey Craig 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 0 (4)-2-14; Magarah Bloom 4 (1)-0-11; Libby Aleshire 3-1-7; Gracey Ferguson 1-0-2; Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 4 (1)-1-12; Emma Pitstick 1-4-6; Delaney Eakins 1-3-5; Hillary McCoy 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (6)-11-61. Free throw shooting: 11 of 19 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: G. Stewart, 4; Bloom, Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 22 of 57 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 23 for 26 percent. Assists: 10. Steals: 16. Turnovers: 14. Rebounds: 33 (15 offensive).

MADISON PLAINS — Chloe Kelly 2-0-4; Ady Hull 1-1-3; Kadence Little 1-1-3; Rylee Davis 5 (1)-2-15; Adriel Owens 1-1-3; Ella Colburn 0-0-0; Serenity Huffman 0-0-0; Molly Barber 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (1)-5-28. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goal: Davis. Field goal shooting: 11 of 36 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 8 for 13 percent. Turnovers: 31. Offensive rebounds: 11.