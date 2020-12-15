MT freshman team trips Tigers, 31-29

On Friday, Dec. 11, the Miami Trace Panthers welcomed the Tigers of McClain High School for an evening of basketball action.

Miami Trace won the freshman game, 31-29.

Bryson Osborne was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 11 points. He had one three-point field goal and was 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

Brady Armstrong hit one three and scored a total of five points for the Panthers.

Pierce McCarty and Austin Boedecker each scored four points for Miami Trace, Ben Mathews hit one three-point basket for three points and Eli Fliehman scored two points.

Drake Stapleton led the Tigers with 10 points.

Andrew Potts scored nine points, Seth Weller had six points and Max Eikenberry added two points.

The Panthers led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Miami Trace was in front, 21-20.

Miami Trace went scoreless in the third quarter, with McClain scoring 7 to take a 27-21 lead.

The Panthers re-grouped in the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers, 10-2 to take the 31-29 victory.

The Panthers were 6 of 9 from the free throw line for 67 percent. The Tigers were 2 of 6 from the line for 33 percent.