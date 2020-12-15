MT j-v boys fall to McClain, 36-29

The McClain Tigers visited Miami Trace High School for a triple-header of basketball action Friday, Dec. 11.

In the junior-varsity game, McClain defeated Miami Trace, 36-29.

Austin Boedecker led the Panthers with 11 points. He hit the team’s one three-point field goal.

Eli Fliehman scored nine points for the Panthers, Shay Salyers scored four points, Garrett Guess had three points and Jadon Rowe scored two.

For the Tigers, Evan Mischal led with 11 points, including two three-point field goals.

Seth Wise scored six points, Trey Badgley scored five points, Andrew Potts and Gavin Warren each scored four points, Andrew Newland scored three and David Edwards scored two.

McClain held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers were in front, 17-15 as the teams went into the locker room at the half.

McClain outscored Miami Trace 8-6 in the third quarter, setting the score at 25-21 in favor of the visitors.

The Tigers scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to 8 points for the Panthers.