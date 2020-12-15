MT girls j-v team beats London, 55-34

LONDON — On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team visited London High School for a non-conference game against their former South Central Ohio League rivals, the Red Raiders.

Miami Trace won this game, 55-34.

Miami Trace had three players score in double figures, led by Jessee Stewart with 17 points. Stewart hit all four of Miami Trace’s three-point field goals.

Mallory Lovett scored 14 points and Hillary McCoy had 12 points.

Lilly Workman scored eight for Miami Trace, while Audrey Craig scored two and Macy Mahorney scored two.

Jones had 14 points to lead London, with Frye and Oney each scoring six points.

Miami Trace led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.

A 19-4 advantage in scoring in the second quarter propelled Miami Trace to a 28-11 halftime lead.

The Lady Panthers scored 14 points in the third quarter to 17 for London for a 42-28 lead.

Miami Trace scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, while London scored six.

Miami Trace was 11 of 17 from the free throw line for 65 percent. London was 2 of 8 from the line for 25 percent.

Overall, Miami Trace made 20 of 49 field goal attempts for 41 percent and was 4 of 9 from three-point range for 44 percent.

London made 15 of 43 field goal tries for 35 percent. The Raiders were 2 of 7 from behind the three-point line for 29 percent.

Miami Trace had 20 turnovers to 27 for London.