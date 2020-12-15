Miami Trace seniors recognized

Miami Trace High School’s eight senior basketball players and one senior cheerleader were recognized prior to the game against the McClain Tigers Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (l-r); Logan Rodgers, Keegan Terry, Ethan Steele, Braden Osborne, Cameron Moore, Saylor Moore, Cyrus Keplinger, Bo Little and Dylan Bernard.

Miami Trace High School’s eight senior basketball players and one senior cheerleader were recognized prior to the game against the McClain Tigers Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (l-r); Logan Rodgers, Keegan Terry, Ethan Steele, Braden Osborne, Cameron Moore, Saylor Moore, Cyrus Keplinger, Bo Little and Dylan Bernard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_MT-boys-seniors-plue-cheerleader-12-11-2020.jpg Miami Trace High School’s eight senior basketball players and one senior cheerleader were recognized prior to the game against the McClain Tigers Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (l-r); Logan Rodgers, Keegan Terry, Ethan Steele, Braden Osborne, Cameron Moore, Saylor Moore, Cyrus Keplinger, Bo Little and Dylan Bernard. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald