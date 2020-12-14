Panthers fall at Waverly, 62-35

The Miami Trace Panthers played back-to-back games against teams with Tigers as their mascot this past weekend.

On Friday, Miami Trace hosted the McClain Tigers and Saturday, the Panthers traveled to Waverly to take on the Tigers of Pike County.

Waverly won the game Saturday, 62-35.

Senior Braden Osborne led Miami Trace with 12 points.

Senior Keegan Terry scored seven, while sophomore Andrew Guthrie and senior Cameron Moore both had five points. Guthrie and Moore each hit one three-point bucket for the Panthers.

Senior Ethan Steele scored four points and led Miami Trace with nine rebounds. Senior Dylan Bernard had six rebounds for the Panthers.

Trey Robertson was the game’s leading scorer for Waverly with 22 points.

Gage Wheeler scored 16 and Will Futhey scored 14. Robertson and Wheeler each hit three three-point baskets for the Tigers. Will Futhey had a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Waverly took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Tigers held a 32-13 lead.

At the end of three quarters of play, Waverly was in front, 50-25.

Waverly shot 42 percent from the field (24 of 57) while the Panthers made 13 of 48 shot attempts for 27 percent.

Waverly out-rebounded the Panthers, 36-28.

Miami Trace had 18 turnovers to 10 for the Tigers.

Miami Trace (1-4) is at home Tuesday to take on Hillsboro in a Frontier Athletic Conference game. The freshman game is first at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 6 12 10 — 35

W 14 18 18 12 — 62

MIAMI TRACE — Braden Osborn 4-4-12; Keegan Terry 3-1-7; Andrew Guthrie 1 (1)-0-5; Cameron Moore 0 (1)-2-5; Ethan Steele 2-0-4; Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Dylan Bernard 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Braeden Morris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (2)-7-36. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Guthrie, Moore. Field goal shooting: 13 of 48 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 17 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 28 (5 offensive). Assists: 5. Steals: 7. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 18. Personal fouls: 12. Bench points: 16. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 2.

WAVERLY — Trey Robertson 5 (3)-3-22; Gage Wheeler 3 (3)-1-16; Will Futhey 5 (1)-1-14; Phoenix Wolfe 3-0-6; Wade Futhey 0 (1)-0-3; Zeke Brown 0-1-1; Mark Stulley 0-0-0; Drake Teeters 0-0-0; Mitch Green 0-0-0; Peyton Harris 0-0-0; Hudson Kelley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (8)-6-62. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Robertson, 3; Wheeler, 3; Wi. Futhey, Wa. Futhey. Field goal shooting: 24 of 57 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 23 for 34 percent. Rebounds: 36 (10 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 9. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 10. Personal fouls: 11. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 13. Points off turnovers: 11.