Strong 4th lifts Tigers over MT, 52-36

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted their long-time rivals from McClain High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

After the Miami Trace freshman team won their game, 31-29 and McClain won the j-v game, 36-29, it was time for the main event.

The Tigers won the varsity game, 52-36.

McClain had two players in double figures with junior Bryson Badgley posting the game’s high score of 17 points. His efforts resulted in a double-double, as he pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Junior Preston Saunders scored 13 for McClain.

The Panthers were led by senior Cameron Moore with 11 points. He was second on the team with six rebounds.

Sophomore Andrew Guthrie scored nine points.

Senior Logan Rodgers scored six points and led the Panthers with nine rebounds and five assists.

The offense was slow to come around for both teams, with Rodgers hitting the first bucket of the game with 4:40 to play in the first quarter.

The Panthers led 4-0 before Saunders hit two free throws with 2:31 left in the first, the initial points on the night for the Tigers.

McClain took the lead, 5-4 with 32 seconds to play in the first period.

The Tigers led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Miami Trace led 9-7 and 11-9 before McClain went on a 10-0 run to take a 19-11 lead.

Senior Keegan Terry scored the final points of the half for the Panthers, setting the score at 19-13 in favor of McClain.

Early in the second half, the Panthers embarked on an 8-0 run to tie the score, 21-21.

A 7-0 run by the Tigers put the visitors in front, 28-21.

McClain took a 30-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers led by five to seven points in the early going of the fourth quarter.

Later in the period, McClain was able to extend its lead to double digits over the Panthers.

The final score showed the biggest margin of the night — 16 points — as the Tigers came away with a 52-36 victory.

“Our kids cranked up just a super effort on the defensive end,” McClain head coach Joe B. Stewart said. “Everything they got of those 36 was hard-earned.

“(Miami Trace) is a tough match for everybody in our conference,” Stewart said. “I’m more than pleased with our kids. I was impressed with the challenge that we issued and how it was received and you saw the result tonight.”

It was senior night Friday and the Panthers recognized their eight senior players — Cameron Moore, Bo Little, Braden Osborne, Dylan Bernard, Keegan Terry, Cyrus Keplinger, Ethan Steele and Logan Rodgers — and their lone senior cheerleader, Saylor Moore.

There was one other FAC game Friday, in which Jackson defeated Hillsboro, 65-51. The Washington Blue Lions did not play Chillicothe Friday because Chillicothe High School has paused their winter sports events until after the first of the year.

Miami Trace (0-4 overall) is at Waverly Saturday with the j-v game starting at 6 p.m.

McClain (now 3-2 overall) will play at Hillsboro next Saturday.

It will be senior night Saturday evening at Miami Trace High School for the Lady Panthers as they host Hillsboro, beginning with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 9 13 10 — 36

Mc 7 12 11 22 — 52

MIAMI TRACE — Cameron Moore 1 (3)-0-11; Andrew Guthrie 4-1-9; Logan Rodgers 2-2-6; Keegan Terry 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 1-0-2; Braden Osborne 1-0-2; Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-3-36. Free throw shooting: 3 of 10 for 30 percent. Three-point field goals: Moore, 3. Field goal shooting: 15 of 41 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 28 (6 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 8. Blocks: 5. Turnovers: 23. Personal fouls: 26. Bench points: 13. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 7.

McCLAIN — Bryson Badgley 7-3-17; Preston Saunders 4-5-13; Camden Closson 2-2-6; Kendyll Toney 1 (1)-0-5; Lyle White 0 (1)-2-5; Wesley Potts 0-3-3; Isaac Carroll 0 (1)-0-3; Christopher Starkey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (3)-15-52. Free throw shooting: 15 of 32 for 46 percent. Three-point field goals: Toney, White, Carroll. Field goal shooting: 17 of 44 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 33 (12 offensive). Assists: 3. Steals: 15. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 15. Personal fouls: 14. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 12. Points off turnovers: 13.

Miami Trace senior Dylan Bernard is guarded by McClain senior Camden Closson during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Also pictured for McClain are juniors Preston Saunders (10) and Bryson Badgley (11). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Dylan-Bernard-vs-McClain-12-11-2020.jpg Miami Trace senior Dylan Bernard is guarded by McClain senior Camden Closson during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Also pictured for McClain are juniors Preston Saunders (10) and Bryson Badgley (11). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald