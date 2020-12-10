Records fall at opening swim meet

The first swim meet of the 2020-21 season went very well, according to Miami Trace and Washington head coach Katie Kasberg.

Miami Trace freshman, Brianna Thompson, set new records in her debut swim meet on the team.

“Brianna now holds the 100-yard butterfly record with a time of 1:18.76,” Kasberg said. “The previous record in the 100-yard butterfly was 1:28.81 set by Caitlyn Byrne in 2011. Brianna also now holds the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:27.28. The previous record was 1:28.46, set by Kaylee Hauck in 2019.

“For the Blue Lions, the girls 200-yard medley relay, consisting of Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Addy Newsome, and Jordan McCane, set a new school record of 2:12.45. The previous record, set last year, was 2:14.79.

“The girls 200-yard freestyle relay, consisting of the same four athletes, set the school record with a time of 2:03.33,” Kasberg said. “The previous record of 2:04.92 was set in 2016.

“We saw lots of personal bests on both teams.”

McClain won the girls’ meet with 453 points.

Washington was second with 421 points and Miami Trace was third with 378 points.

In the boys’ meet, McClain was first with 471 points.

Washington was second with 230 points, followed by Miami Trace third with 150 points and Adena was fourth with 140 points.

For Washington, Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome and Jordan McCane won the 200-yard medley relay, described above.

Lotz also was first in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:40.06. She also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.24.

Bailey won the 100-yard butterfly event in 1:13.87. She also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.19.

Washington’s Ty Rose won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.56 seconds.

For Miami Trace, Emily Moser won the 500-yard freestyle in 7:26.58.

Keely McBride took first place in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:09.07.

Washington and Miami Trace girls results

200-yard medley relay: Washington, 1st, 2:12:45 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:27.73 (Keely McBride, Emily Moser, Brianna Thompson, Debbie Abare); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:51.23 (Abbie Brandt, Kaley Moser, Alexa Streitenberger, Kelsey Leasure)

200-yard freestyle: Debbie Abare, MT, 2nd, 2:41.00; Abbie Brandt, MT, 3rd, 2:48.67; Chloe Lovett, W, 4th, 2:54.44; Garren Walker, W, 6th, 3:01.50

200-yard individual medley: Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 2:40.06; Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 2nd, 3:09.91; Madison Picklesimer, W, 4th, 3:22.58; Kaley Moser, MT, 5th, 3:36.81

50-yard freestyle: Debbie Abare, MT, 2nd, 31.26; Haley Brenner, W, 3rd, 32.12; Jordan McCane, W, 4th, 32.25; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 6th, 45.97

100-yard butterfly: Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:13.87; Adeline Newsome, W, 2nd, 1:17.68; Brianna Thompson, MT, 3rd, 1:18.67; Emily Moser, MT, 5th, 1:39.02

100-yard freestyle: Keely McBride, MT, 1st, 1:09.07; Natalie Truex, W, 4th, 1:19.72; Garren Walker, W, 5th, 1:19.95; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 6th, 1:46.64

500-yard freestyle: Emily Moser, MT, 1st, 7:26.58; Abbie Brandt, MT, 2nd, 7:41.95; Haley Brenner, W, 3rd, 8:01.84; Chloe Lovett, W, 6th, 8:18.06

200-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 2nd, 2:03.33 (Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane, Julianne Bailey); Washington, 4th, 2:25.33 (Garren Walker, Madison Picklesimer, Trinity Smith, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:30.08 (Emily Moser, Kaley Moser, Kelsey Leasure, Abbie Brandt)

100-yard backstroke: Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 1:13.24; Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 2nd, 1:20.46; Keely McBride, MT, 3rd, 1:22.98; Natalie Truex, W, 6th, 1:33.86

100-yard breaststroke: Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:18.19; Adeline Newsome, W, 2nd, 1:26.47; Brianna Thompson, MT, 3rd, 1:27.78; Kaley Moser, MT, 6th, 1:42.27

400-yard freestyle relay: Miami Trace, 2nd, 4:48.49 (Alexa Streitenberger, Debbie Abare, Keely McBride, Brianna Thompson); Washington, 4th, 5:18.71 (Jordan McCane, Haley Brenner, Garren Walker, Chloe Lovett); Washington, 5th, 6:22.31 (Madison Picklesimer, Trinity Smith, Natalie Truex, Allison Clay)

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

200-yard medley relay: Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:43.55 (Max Trimble, Caleb Bowers, Christian Rossiter, Neo Lehr)

200-yard freestyle: Christian Rossiter, MT, 2nd, 2:19.94; Ryan Elrich, W, 3rd, 2:25.22; Max Trimble, MT, 4th, 2:36.21; Blake Walker, W, 6th, 2:50.40

200-yard individual medley: Preston Hines, W, 2nd, 3:00.24

50-yard freestyle: Ty Rose, W, 1st, 25.56; Benaiah Harper, W, 3rd, 27.62; Neo Lehr, MT, 7th, 48.82

100-yard butterfly: No Miami Trace or Washington participants

100-yard freestyle: Ty Rose, W, 2nd, 59.04; Ryan Elrich, W, 4th, 1:045.47

500-yard freestyle: Christian Rossiter, MT, 2nd, 6:56.00; Max Trimble, MT, 4th, 7:13.70; Blake Walker, W, 5th, 8:39.47

200-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 2nd, 1:50.52 (Benaiah Harper, Ryan Elrich, Preston Hines, Ty Rose); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:21.13 (Caleb Bowers, Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter, Neo Lehr)

100-yard backstroke: Benaiah Harper, W, 2nd, 1:18.08

100-yard breaststroke: Preston Hines, W, 2nd, 1:19.34; Caleb Bowers, MT, 5th, 1:46.69

400-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 2nd, 4:31.59 (Preston Hines, Benaiah Harper, Blake Walker, Ty Rose)

The Washington relay team members above began the 2020-21 season on Dec. 8, setting new school records in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. (l-r); Jordan McCane, Addy Newsome, Julianne Bailey, and Audrey Lotz. Miami Trace freshman Brianna Thompson set new school records in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke events at the season-opening swim meet at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.