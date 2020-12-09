Adena beats MT j-v boys, 40-29

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Miami Trace Panthers junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted the Warriors of Adena High School.

Miami Trace won the game, 40-29.

Garrett Guess was the game’s leading scorer for the Panthers with 15 points. He hit one three-point field goal.

Austin Boedecker scored 14 points, also including one three-point basket.

Eli Fliehman scored five points and Jadon Rowe and Braeden Morris each hit one three for three points.

Andrew Vickers led Adena with eight points.

Easton Henness and Bryson Smith each had six points for the Warriors, Blane Bowdle had three points and Joedy Ater, Lucas Ray and Hudson Matthews each chipped in two points.

The Panthers led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Adena took the lead at the half, 13-11.

Miami Trace scored 18 points in the third quarter to go back in front, 29-24.

Unioto 41, Miami Trace 30

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Miami Trace j-v boys basketball team hosted Unioto.

The Tanks won this game, 41-30.

Unioto took a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, Unioto held a 21-14 lead.

The Panthers got a little closer after three quarters, with Unioto still in front, 31-26.

Garrett Guess led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points. He had two three-point baskets.

Eli Fliehman was in double figures with 10 points.

Austin Boedecker scored seven, including one three and Tate Landrum scored one.

Jordan Perkins was the game’s high scorer for Unioto with 14 points.

Nathan Morrison had 10 points and Connor Dollison scored six.

Jackson 45, Miami Trace 38

On Friday, Dec. 4, Miami Trace began the 2020-21 season with a game at Jackson High School.

The Iron Men topped the Panthers, 45-38.

Garrett Guess was the leading scorer in the game for Miami Trace with 18 points. He hit three three-point field goals.

Austin Boedecker scored eight points, Braeden Morris had seven, including one three; Eli Fliehman hit one three-pointer for three points and Cole Little and Shay Salyers each had one point.

The game was tied, 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Jackson was in front, 25-16 at halftime.

The Iron Men led 39-28 after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace will be back in action Friday at home, hosting McClain.

The freshman game is first, starting at 4:45 p.m.