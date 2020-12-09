MT freshman team falls to Adena

The Miami Trace Panthers freshman basketball team hosted the Warriors from Adena High School Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Adena won this game, 45-39.

The Panthers had two players in double figures, led by the game’s leading scorer, Brady Armstrong, with 15 points. He had all four of the team’s three-point field goals.

Bryson Osborne had 14 points for the Panthers.

Adena led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Warriors were on top, 22-4.

The Panthers got the offense clicking in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter to pull to within nine, 30-21.

Miami Trace scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, setting the final margin at 45-39.

Also for the Panthers, Lyndon Phillips had four points and a trio of players — Ben Mathews, Nick Farrens and Colton Lindsey — each scored two points.

Joedy Ater led Adena with 12 points and Bryson Smith scored nine.

Unioto 45, Miami Trace 40

On Saturday, Dec 5, the Panthers hosted the Sherman Tanks of Unioto High School.

Unioto won this game, 45-40.

The Tanks led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, Unioto was in front, 22-13.

Unioto led 37-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Miami Trace outscored Unioto in the fourth quarter, 19-8.

Brady Armstrong led the game in scoring for Miami Trace with 14 points. He hit four three-point field goals.

Bryson Osborne scored 14 points, going 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Lyndon Phillips, Colton Lindsey and Pierce McCarty each contributed four points for the Panthers.

Mason Thornsberry led Unioto with 12 points.

Connor Dollison and Zeke Schobelock both scored eight points and Austen Bookwalter scored seven.

Jackson 36, Miami Trace 22

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Panther freshman team opened the 2020-21 season with a game at Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson.

The Iron Men won the game, 36-22.

Brady Armstrong led the Panthers with nine points, including three three-point field goals.

Bryson Osborne scored six points (one three-pointer), Pierce McCarty scored four, Colton Lindsey scored two points and Lyndon Phillips had one.

Boston Campbell led Jackson with 18 points.

Dillon DeLong and Wyatt each scored six points for the Iron Men.

Jackson led 11-0 at the end of the first quarter and 19-9 at halftime.

The Iron Men led 31-12 at the end of the third quarter.

The Panthers outscored Jackson in the fourth quarter, 10-5.

Miami Trace will be back in action Friday at home at 4:45 p.m. against the McClain Tigers.