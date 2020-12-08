Warriors get by Panthers, 50-43

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity basketball team hosted the Warriors of Adena High School for a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Adena won the game, 50-43.

Seniors Dylan Bernard and Cameron Moore tied for the team high in scoring, each with 10 points.

Senior Logan Rodgers scored nine and sophomore Andrew Guthrie had seven points.

Bernard had a double-double, pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Rodgers had seven rebounds and Guthrie had six.

Junior Hayden Hunter had five points and led with three steals.

The Warriors had three players in double figures, led by senior Preston Sykes with 17.

Senior Logan Bennett had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Dillon McDonald had 11 points.

Adena led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 24-15 at the half.

The Warriors led 33-25 after three quarters of play.

The Panthers had a cool shooting night, making 17 of 61 field goal attempts for 27 percent.

Adena connected on 18 of 44 shots for 40 percent.

The Panthers rebounded well, with 41 to 29 for Adena. Miami Trace had 18 offensive rebounds while Adena had seven.

The Panthers had 11 turnovers to six for Adena.

Miami Trace (1-2 overall) will be at home Friday to host the McClain Tigers, beginning with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 5 10 18 — 43

A 13 11 9 17 — 50

MIAMI TRACE — Dylan Bernard 2 (2)-0-10; Cameron Moore 3 (1)-1-10; Logan Rodgers 3-3-9; Andrew Guthrie 3-1-7; Hayden Hunter 1 (1)-0-5; Ethan Steele 1-0-2; Braden Osborne 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (4)-5-43. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Bernard, 2; Moore, Hunter. Field goal shooting: 17 of 61 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 20 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 41 (18 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 6. Blocks: 4. Turnovers: 11. Personal fouls: 20. Bench points: 14. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 2.

ADENA — Preston Sykes 5 (2)-1-17; Logan Bennett 5 (1)-3-16; Dillon McDonald 3 (1)-2-11; Jarrett Garrison 1-3-5; Nate Throckmorton 0-1-1; Jacob Shipley 0-0-0; Branam Cheesbrew 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (4)-10-50. Free throw shooting: 10 of 22 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Sykes, 2; Bennett, McDonald. Field goal shooting: 18 of 44 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 12 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 29 (7 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 6. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 6. Personal fouls: 12. Bench points: 0. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 6.

Miami Trace senior Cameron Moore takes the ball to the basket while guarded by Adena senior Jarrett Garrison during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_MT-Cameron-Moore-vs-Adena-12-8-2020.jpg Miami Trace senior Cameron Moore takes the ball to the basket while guarded by Adena senior Jarrett Garrison during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald