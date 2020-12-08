Blue Lions lose season-opener

The Washington Blue Lions opened the 2020-21 basketball season with a home game against the Hillsboro Indians Tuesday night.

The game was moved from Hillsboro to Washington High School when Hillsboro High School had technical issues at their facility.

The game marked the return of Shannon Bartruff as Blue Lion head coach after having not coached the past two seasons.

Hillsboro won the game, 67-40.

The Indians jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, Hillsboro was in front, 38-21.

After three quarters of play, Hillsboro led, 51-32.

For the Blue Lions, senior Micai Claggett and sophomore Tanner Lemaster shared scoring honors, each with nine points.

Junior Karson Runk scored seven and sophomore Titus Lotz had four points.

Hillsboro had four players in double figures, led by senior Ryan Scott with 14.

Senior Hunter Price scored 13, junior Quinton Captain had 12 points and senior Jakwon Clark scored 11.

Hillsboro made eight three-point field goals in the game, with Scott and Clark each hitting three.

Senior Mitch Lotz had one three for three points for the Blue Lions.

“It was interesting,” Bartruff said. “I told the kids in the locker room before the game that I really didn’t have pre-game jitters, but it felt like I hadn’t done this for 10 years instead of two years.

“I’m coaching the j-v and the varsity teams this year and being able to coach the j-v game first kind of got me back in the flow,” Bartruff said. “The in-game situations and thinking and subbing and doing the whole thing.

“I’m excited,” Bartruff said. “We have a long way to go. We’re an extremely young team. Out of our 28 kids, 23 of them are freshmen and sophomores. We just have a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of varsity experience. We played a team tonight in Hillsboro that has a lot of varsity experience.

“They are big, strong, tough kids,” Bartruff said of Hillsboro. “They did the same thing to Wilmington the other night as they did to us tonight.

“We gave up 14 offensive rebounds and we had 27 turnovers,” Bartruff said. “When you give a team that many extra possessions, it’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to win.

“I’ll be interested to see how the guys respond tomorrow at practice,” Bartruff said.

Washington will be back in action next Tuesday at Jackson.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 8 13 11 8 — 40

H 17 21 13 16 — 67

WASHINGTON — John Wall 0-2-2; Brice Cartwright 1-0-2; Karson Runk 3-1-7; Micai Claggett 4-1-9; Titus Lotz 1-2-4; Raleigh Haithcock 1-0-2; Mitch Lotz 0 (1)-0-3; Traeton Johnson 1-0-2; Tanner Lemaster 4-1-9. TOTALS — 15 (1)-7-40. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goal: M. Lotz.

HILLSBORO — Ryan Scott 1 (3)-0-14; Jakwon Clark 1 (3)-0-11; Hunter Price 6-1-13; Quinton Captain 2 (1)-5-12; Brad Miller 3-0-6; Lawton Parry 1 (1)-1-6; Coltin Hunter 1-2-4; Jayse Middleton 0-0-0; Shane Sullivan 0-0-0; Blake Tira 0-1-1; Bryce Parsons 0-0-0; Canaan Griffith 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (8)-12-67. Free throw shooting: 12 of 17 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 3; Clark, 3; Captain, Parry.

Washington Blue Lion sophomore Raleigh Haithcock drives against Hillsboro junior Quinton Captain during the Blue Lions' season-opening game at home against the Indians Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Hillsboro 67, Washington 40