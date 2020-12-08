Blue Lion trio Hon. Mention, All-Ohio

Three members of the Washington Blue Lions football team have received All-Ohio, Honorable Mention recognition in Division IV for the 2020 season.

Senior Sterling Smith was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio in Division IV as an offensive lineman.

Junior Tyler Tackage was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio as a linebacker.

Sophomore A.J. Dallmayer was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio as a wide receiver.

Washington head football coach Chuck Williamson said of Smith, “he was a captain and our best offensive lineman, very athletic with sub 5.0 speed, getting Division I FBS looks.”

Tackage was Washington’s leading tackler and carried 7 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns against Miami Trace and 24 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown against Thurgood Marshall in the playoffs.

Dallmayer had 30 receptions for 560 yards for a 18.7 yards per catch average and five touchdowns.

2020 Division IV All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive player of the year: Owen Treece, Van Wert, sr.

Defensive Players of the Year: Roderic Williams, East Cleveland Shaw, sr. and Dane Hogue, Heath, sr.

Coaches of the Year: Wade Bartholomew, Bloom-Carroll and Keith Recker, Van Wert

First Team Offense

QB: Joe Malchesky, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Haydn’ Shanks, Waverly, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, 190, sr.; Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3, 200, sr.; Jordan Mick, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-11, 175, sr.; Brock Hillyer, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 180, sr.

RB: Hobie Scarberry, Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 230, sr.; Gideon Lampron, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 215, Jr.; Jaylen Anderson, Perry, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Owen Fisher, Shelby, 5-7, 180, sr.; CJ Hester, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 170, so.; Carson Vanhoose, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-9, 160, jr.

WR: Ryne Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 195, So.; Jayden Cornell, Kenton, 5-10, 185, sr.; Dru Johnson, Van Wert, 6-0, 180, sr.; Colin Oberdick, St. Clairsville, 6-0, 165, jr.; Matthew Reardon, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, 184, sr.; Tyler Davis, Wooster Triway, 6-1, 200, sr.; Luke Hammond, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 185, sr.

OL: Caden Marinacci, Heath, 6-2, 265, sr.; Alex Pataky, LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Nick Dalessandro, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, 265, Jr.; Riley Starnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-6, 295, Sr.; Camden Walter, Shelby, 6-3, 285, sr.; A.J. George, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-6, 280, sr.; Austin Ramey, Cincinnati McNicholas, 6-3, 295, sr.

K: Dominic Pittman, Galion, 6-1, 175, sr.; Trevor McGuinness, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-11, 195, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Luke Ferrell, Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 200, jr.; Roderic Williams, East Cleveland Shaw, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Collin Corapi, Bellevue, 5-10, 188, sr.; Reese Skaggs, St. Clairsville, 6-2, 215, sr.; Justin Bartlett, Cambridge, 6-0, 200, sr.; Rhyan Pegues, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 217, sr.; Andrew Lambert, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-3, 245, sr.

LB: Dane Hogue, Heath, 6-0, 190, sr.; Ryan Joy, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Simon Taraska, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Zeke Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Brayden Eckels, Galion, 6-2, 200, sr.; Isaac Wilson, Wauseon, 6-2, 220, sr.; Dante Walker, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 204, sr.

DB: Bodee Creech, Licking Valley, 6-2, 205, sr.; Alex Angle, Oberlin Firelands, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Kishon Pierce, East Cleveland Shaw, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Braden Mick, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-0, 175, so.; Giovanni Scales, Marion-Franklin, 6-2, 198, sr.; Joshua Mack, Napoleon, 6-4, 193, sr.

P: Marshall Shepherd, Shelby, 6-2, 170, jr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, 185, So.; Keegan Ray, Bellevue, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brady King, St. Paris Graham, 6-2, 210, sr.; Ben Owens, Germantown Valley View, 6-2, 210, sr.

RB: Xavier Puryear, Heath, 6-1, 195, sr.; James Armstrong, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Chase Oehlstrom, Carrollton, 5-9 150, so.

WR: Evan Gandee, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, 205, Jr.; Nick Dinkins, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, 168, sr.; Nick Wilson, Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 150, jr.; Troy Coulter, Germantown Valley View, 6-3, 210, sr.; Gauge Dunn, Bethel Bethel-Tate, 5-10, 145, jr.

OL: Seth Robinette, Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Sean Gibbons, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Turner Witten, Van Wert, 6-0, 225, jr.; Bruce Swinhart, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, sr.; Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool, 6-5, 265, so.; Jack Bova, CVCA, 6-4, 280, sr.; Brody Muterspaw, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 220, sr.

K: Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Mason Stevens, Licking Valley, 6-1, 200, sr.; Jack Valerius, Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Remington Norman, Clyde, 5-9, 208, jr.; Harry Hilvert, Cleves Taylor, 6-2, 245, jr.; Trent Chavers, Canton South, 6-3, 220, sr.; Hayden Stutz, Navarre Fairless, 5-7, 190, sr.; Carson Shafer, Eaton, 6-1, 245, sr.

LB: Wyatt Hornsby, Marengo Highland, 5-11, 185, sr.; Karson Nail, Brookside, 6-0, 180, jr.; Dawson Pierce, Chagrin Falls, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Dillon Overmyer, Clyde, 5-11, 203, jr.; Connor Ramsey, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, 215, jr.; Seth Anderson, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-1, 205, sr.; Colton Trampler, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 215, jr.

DB: Santino Harper, Gates Mills Gilmour, 5-8, 181, So.; Jerome Todd, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-0, 150, sr.; Tanner Johnston, Lisbon Beaver Local, 5-10, 175, sr.; Andre Hill, Shelby, 6-0, 165, jr.; Logan Tays, Germantown Valley View. 5-10, 180, sr.; Charlie DiGennaro, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 187, sr.

P: Colt Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 165, so.; Doug Zang, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-10, 175, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Cole Parker, Huron, 6-0, 175, sr.; Ty Thornton, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-4, 180, jr.; Jake Amburgy, Waynesville, 6-0, 180, sr.; Michael Bevington, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 175, sr.

RB: Aiden Hayward, Milan Edison, 5-9, 193, sr.; Cal Shrimplin, Warsaw River View, 6-0, 170, sr.; Kyle Snider, CVCA, 5-11, 210, so.

WR: Izaiah Harris, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-0, 186, jr.; Jordan Dean, Cleveland VASJ, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Richie Delaney, Huron, 6-1, 180, sr.; Blake Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-1, 155, so.; Joop Mitchell, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 180, sr.; Saa’lih Muhammed, Dayton Northridge, 6-1, 165, sr.

OL: Caden Boetticher, Oberlin Firelands, 6-4, 275, Sr.; Andrew Welch, Waverly, 6-0, 330, Sr.; JT Nichols, CVCA, 6-3, 265, sr.; Danny Denier, Waynesville, 6-0, 325, sr.; Colton Doyle, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-0, 215, sr.; Chris Guest, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 210, sr.

K: Matthew O’Donnell, Sheffield Brookside, senior, 6-2, 175; Bryce Kightlinger, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 190, sr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Quanaire Tatum, Marion-Franklin, 6-3, 275, sr.; Casey Kelley, Oberlin Firelands, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Troy Peterseon Jr., Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-4, 235, jr.; Gavin Linkous, Rossford, 6-2, 240, jr.; Logan Wise, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-1, 195, sr.; Joe Emory, Springfield Northwestern, 6-2, 285, sr.; Beau Thomas, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 195, sr.

LB: Ryan Baxter, Oberlin Firelands, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Brady McManaway, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-11, 160, jr.; Tim Artz, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-0, 216, sr.; Chase Baker, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jared Hancock, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 195, jr.; Will Klekamp, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-1, 225, sr.; Luke Osborn, Waynesville, 6-1, 240, sr.

DB: Brandon Totten, Bloom-Carroll, 5-10, 155, jr.; Beau Wisecarver, Bloom-Carroll, 6-1, 175, jr.; Emanuel Diaz, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Blade Barclay, New Concord John Glenn, 5-10, 160, jr.; Connor Durant, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, 175, sr.; Seth Bloom, Waynesville, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jacob Harrison, Cincinnati Shroder, 5-11, 180, jr.

P: Mason Argenti, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Drew Sefsick, St. Clairsville, 5-11, 165, jr.

Honorable Mention

QB: KJ Benedict, Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, 160, jr.; Kadin Johnson, Highland, 6-0, 195, sr.; Christopher Towns, Linden, 5-6, 130, so.; Malachi Williams, East, 6-3, 175, jr.; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Noah Vanco, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Conner Robinson, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Blaine Huston, Kenton, 6-0, 170, sr.; Ethan Snyder, Ontario, 5-9, 160, sr.; Tyler Tonkovich, St. Clairsville, 5-9, 185, sr. Owen Smith, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 170, jr.; Howard Williams, East Liverpool, 6-1, 175, sr.; Brady Shannon, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-3, 212, jr.; Jack Fulton, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 195, jr.

RB: Zack Radabaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Michael Daniels, Clyde, 6-0, 192, jr.; Jacob Jordan, St. Clairsville, 5-7, 160, sr.; Jaksan Price, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 215, so.; Noah Wellmeier, New Concord John Glenn, 5-7, 160, jr.; Zack Davis, Mogadore Field, 5-11, 195, sr.; DeMarcus McElroy, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 167, jr.; Alek Wilson, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 215, sr.

WR: Reece Huber, Heath, 6-3, 155, jr.; Landon Remmert, Highland, 6-2, 180, sr.; Shamarion Rogers, Linden, 6-4, 175, sr.; Maddox Fox, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-5, 200, So.; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Jason Sailor, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, 180, Sr.; A.J. Dallmayer, Wash. Court House, 6-2, 190, So.; Phoenix Wolf, Waverly, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Blaine Bowman, Shelby, 6-0, 170, jr.; Jamari Croom, Rossford, 6-3, 185, sr.; Titus Rohrer, Bryan, 6-6, 245, sr.; Carter Loase, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, 140, sr.; Johna McCall, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-1, 150, sr.; Dylan Moore, Lisbon Beaver Local, 5-10, 170 sr.; Colt Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 165, so.; Eli Preston, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-10, 185, sr.; Dominic Malito, Girard, 6-3, 200, jr.; Anthony Grossnickle, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-11, 185, sr.

OL: Brandon Bishop, Licking Valley, 6-5, 205, sr.; Lahti Murphy, Marion-Franklin, 6-0, 280, sr.; Kole Wickline, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, 180, sr.; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-7, 315, So.; Sterling Smith, Wash. Court House, 6-4, 255, Sr.; Zach Burns, Hillsboro, 5-9, 265, Sr.; Trenton Mominee, Clyde, 5-9, 260, sr.; Andrew Neate, Milan Edison, 6-2, 212, sr.; Jack Shema, Wauseon, 6-0, 222, sr.; Brock Valentine, Cambridge, 6-4, 285, sr.; Avery Henry, St. Clairsville, 6-7, 360, jr. Ethyn McClelland, Zanesville Maysville, 6-6, 305, sr.; Nick Jones, Carrollton, 6-1, 250, sr.; Carson Stockman, Salem, 6-2, 258, jr.; Brian Frasco, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-3, 288, so.; Nate Williams, Poland Seminary, 6-4, 280, sr.; Karter Kellgren, Poland Seminary, 6-5, 305, sr.; Cody Logan, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-4, 245, jr.

K: Carson Kerns, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 185, sr.

DL: Dylan Dodson, Licking Valley, 5-9, 180, sr.; Ishmael Spann-Powers, East, 5-9, 150, jr.; Boomer Herrold, McArthur Vinton County, 6-2, 255, Sr.; JJ Holiday, Huron, 5-10, 155, sr.; Nathan Zehner, Shelby, 5-11, 210, sr.; Jonathan Nagel, Ontario, 6-5, 205, sr.; Rhett Dyer, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-2, 225, sr.; Payne Allen, Lisbon Beaver Local, 6-1, 205, sr.; Steel Hambel, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 210, jr.; Josh Knipp, Carrollton, 6-0, 205, sr.; Dom Parker, Poland Seminary, 5-11, 215, jr. Nassim Lloyd, Girard, 6-1, 275, jr.

LB: Josh Welch, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Cole Hines, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-10, 170, Fr.; Tyler Tackage, Wash. Court House, 5-11, 200, Jr.; Landen Eubanks, Greenfield McClain, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Carson Ingram, Shelby, 6-0, 205, sr.; Zach Heintz, Kenton, 6-0, 195, jr.; Will Balgo, St. Clairsville, 6-3, 225, sr.; Caden Kenworthy, Cambridge, 5-10, 175, jr.; Jeremy Brown, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-8, 165, sr.; Kent Schupbach, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-0, 195 sr.; Aden Armstrong, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 170, so.; John Edmonds, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-0, 218, jr.; Peyton Mrakovich, Poland Seminary, 6-0, 205, sr.; Christian Colosimo, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 220, jr.; Tyler Maddox, Girard, 5-7, 200, sr.; Brock Smith, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 195, sr.

DB: Colt Vierstra, Hebron Lakewood, 6-3, 190, sr.; Peyten Kellar, Vincent Warren, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Hayden Collins, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-10, 155, So.; Mark Stulley, Waverly, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Byrd Green, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Max Ray, Bellevue, 5-11, 175, so.; Grant Ott, Milan Edison, 6-1, 143, sr.; Jacob Lamb, Huron, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brady Tedrow, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 185, sr.; Brennan Pagan, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 185, sr.; Kavonte Turpin, Dayton Northridge, 5-9, 170, jr.; Hunter Eubanks, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 146, jr.; Jakylan Irving, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, 164, jr.; Andrew Centofanti, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 185, sr.; David McKeivier, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 165, sr.

P: Evan Willet, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, 180, sr.; Brendon Kilpatrick, Cortland Lakeview, 6-0, 200, sr.

