Hillsboro rallies, beats Lady Lions, 44-39

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball teams made the trip down US 62 to take on Hillsboro in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Hillsboro won the game, 44-39.

Dean was the leading scorer of the game for Hillsboro with 21 points.

Eden Edenfield was also in double figures with 12 points.

Senior Emily Semler led the Lady Lions with 10 points.

Senior Mallory Hicks, junior Aaralyne Estep and sophomore Allie Mongold each scored nine points and freshman Addie Shiltz scored two.

Semler and Mongold each had one three-point field goal for Washington.

Washington came out strong and took a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the end of the first half, Washington held a 23-22 lead.

Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter to put the score at 33-32 with eight minutes remaining.

Hillsboro doubled up on Washington, 12-6, in the final quarter for the ending score of 44-39.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 13 10 6 — 39

H 4 18 10 12 — 44

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 3 (1)-1-10; Aaralyne Estep 4-1-9; Allie Mongold 2 (1)-2-9; Mallory Hicks 3-3-9; Megan Sever 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-0-0; Addie Shiltz 1-0-2. TOTALS — 13 (1)-7-39. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Semler, Mongold.

HILLSBORO — Dean 5 (1)-8-21; Rylie Scott 2-0-4; Roberts 0-0-0; Eden Edenfield 5-2-12; Mya Bell 1-1-3; Susana Barney 1-2-4; Jaden Moberly 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (1)-13-44. Free throw shooting: 13 of 18 for 72 percent. Three-point field goal: Dean.

Hillsboro wins j-v game with Washington

In the junior-varsity game on Dec. 2, Hillsboro won, 33-15.

Haven Long led Hillsboro with nine points and Maddie Taylor scored six.

For Washington, Addie Shiltz and Calleigh Wead-Salmi led, each with six points.

Kaithlyn Maquilling scored two points and Lilly Shaw scored one.