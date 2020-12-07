Lady Lions fall to Adena

The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team held its home-opening game for the 2020-21 season Saturday evening, welcoming the Lady Warriors of Adena High School to town.

Adena won this game, 43-23.

The game was close after the first quarter, with Adena holding a 6-5 lead.

The Lady Warriors outscored Washington 19-4 in the second period to take a 25-9 lead.

Adena scored 11 points in the third quarter to three for Washington to extend its lead to 36-12.

Washington won the fourth quarter, 11-7 to set the final at 43-23.

Senior Emily Semler led Washington with nine points.

Junior Aaralyne Estep, sophomore Megan Sever and freshman Addie Shiltz each scored three points for Washington; senior Mallory Hicks and freshman Calleigh Wead-Salmi each scored two points and sophomore Allie Mongold had one point.

Freshman Emma Garrison was the game’s leading scorer for Adena with 14 points, including hitting the game’s two three-point field goals.

Freshman Kiera Williams scored 10 points and junior Jaydn Smith scored nine.

Washington (0-4 overall) will play at Jackson Saturday with the j-v game beginning at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 4 3 11 — 23

A 6 19 11 7 — 43

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 3-3-9; Aaralyne Estep 0-3-3; Allie Mongold 0-1-1; Mallory Hicks 0-2-2; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-2-2; Addie Shiltz 1-1-3. TOTALS — 5-13-23. Free throw shooting: 13 of 24 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

ADENA —Caelan Miner 0-0-0; Kiera Williams 3-4-10; Jadyn Smith 3-3-9; Makenna Lovely 0-0-0; Sydney Foglesong 1-3-5; Emma Curry 0-0-0; Makaela Lovely 1-1-3; Emma Garrison 3 (2)-2-14; Rylan Willis 0-0-0; Cheyanne Ater 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12 (2)-13-43. Free throw shooting: 13 of 28 for 46 percent. Three-point field goals: Garrison, 2.

Adena wins j-v game vs. Lady Lions

In the junior-varsity game Saturday night, Adena beat Washington, 30-11.

Caelan Miner was the game’s leading scorer for Adena with 13 points.

Abby Ackley added nine for the Lady Warriors.

Addie Shiltz led Washington with four points.

Kaithlyn Maquilling, Trinity George and Lilly Shaw each had two points for Washington and Calleigh Wead-Salmi scored one.

Washington senior Mallory Hicks (4) is guarded by Adena junior Cheyanne Ater (45) during a non-conference game at Washington High School Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.