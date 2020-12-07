Panthers lose season-opener at Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Friday, Dec. 4.

The Iron Men won the game, 40-28.

The first quarter saw the most points scored, as Jackson took a 12-10 lead.

The Iron Men led 21-16 at the half.

After three quarters of action, Jackson was in front, 29-22.

The home team won the final period, 11-6, to post the 40-28 victory.

Both teams struggled, offensively, as Miami Trace made 11 of 45 shot attempts for 24 percent. Jackson made 14 of 47 for 29 percent.

Junior Logan Rodgers led the Panthers with eight points and shared the team rebounding lead with senior Dylan Bernard and sophomore Andrew Guthrie, each with eight.

Bernard had six points (two three-point field goals) and he blocked two shots.

Guthrie led the Panthers with three blocked shots.

Senior Keegan Terry had a team-high three steals for Miami Trace.

Boston Kuhn led the game for Jackson with 10 points.

Drew Bragg had nine points and eight rebounds.

Braxton Hammond had four points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Senior Braden Osborne had six points and six rebounds.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 6 6 6 — 28

J 12 9 8 11 — 40

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 2 (1)-1-8; Dylan Bernard 0 (2)-0-6; Braden Osborne 2-2-6; Andrew Guthrie 2-0-4; Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Keegan Terry 1-0-2; Cameron Moore 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (3)-3-28. Free throw shooting: 3 of 10 for 30 percent. Three-point field goals: Bernard, 2; Rodgers. Field goal shooting: 11 of 45 for 24 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 15 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 34 (11 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 7. Blocks: 8. Turnovers: 21. Personal fouls: 15. Bench points: 8. Second chance points: 10. Points off turnovers: 7.

JACKSON — Boston Kuhn 3 (1)-1-10; Drew Bragg 0 (1)-6-9; Evan Spires 2 (1)-0-7; Landon Erwin 2-2-6; Braxton Hammond 2-0-4; Nate Woodard 1-0-2; Holden Blankenship 1-0-2; Caleb Hutchinson 0-0-0; Tristan Prater 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (3)-9-40. Free throw shooting: 9 of 14 for 64 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 19 for 15 percent. Rebounds: 31 (8 offensive). Assists: 2. Steals: 13. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 15. Personal fouls: 14. Bench points: 11. Second chance points: 0. Points off turnovers: 8.