Panthers beat Tanks, 55-46 in OT

The Miami Trace Panthers opened the 2020-21 season with a game at Jackson High School on Friday night.

The Panthers then hosted the Unioto Sherman Tanks for their home-opener Saturday evening.

After falling to Jackson, 40-28, the Panthers bounced back to post a 55-46 win against Unioto in overtime.

Unioto led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime.

The Panthers outscored the Tanks 22-12 in the third quarter to go in front, 38-32.

It was a six-point differential in favor of Unioto in the fourth quarter (9-3) that set up the overtime.

The Panthers won the bonus period, 14-5 to secure the victory.

Miami Trace sophomore Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. His efforts resulted in a double-double, with 10 rebounds (also a game high). He also blocked two shots as the tall Panthers swatted a total of six Tank field goal attempts.

Junior Logan Rodgers had eight points, nine rebounds and a team-high three blocked shots.

A quartet of players — seniors Dylan Bernard, Cameron Moore and Braden Osborne and junior Hayden Hunter — each added six points.

Hunter and Moore each had three assists to lead the Panthers.

Moore and Bernard each had one three-point basket for Miami Trace.

Senior Cameron Debord led the Tanks with 14 points, including a game-high four three-point buckets.

Senior Isaac Little had 13 points and senior Gunnar Greenwalt scored eight.

Freshman Tayvion Galloway led Unioto with nine rebounds.

Miami Trace (1-1 overall) is back in action Tuesday at home against the Adena Warriors. The freshman game starts at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 10 22 3 14 — 55

U 7 13 12 9 5 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Andrew Guthrie 8-5-21; Logan Rodgers 3-2-8; Dylan Bernard 1 (1)-1-6; Hayden Hunter 3-0-6; Braden Osborne 2-2-6; Cameron Moore 1 (1)-1-6; Keegan Terry 1-0-2; Ethan Steele 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (2)-11-55. Free throw shooting: 11 of 20 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Bernard, Moore. Field goal shooting: 21 of 43 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 10 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 30 (6 offensive). Assists: 11. Steals: 10. Blocks: 6. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 27. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 13.

UNIOTO — Cameron Debord 1 (4)-0-14; Isaac Little 1 (2)-5-13; Gunnar Greenwalt 1 (1)-3-8; De’Sean Branson 2-0-6; Evan Park 1-1-3; Tayvion Galloway 1-0-2; Cater Markko 1-0-2; Ben Spetnagel 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (7)-9-46. Free throw shooting: 9 of 13 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Debord, 4; Little, 2; Greenwalt. Field goal shooting: 15 of 58 for 25 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 27 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 30 (12 offensive). Assists: 4. Steals: 8. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 6. Second chance points: 10. Points off turnovers: 10.

Miami Trace junior Hayden Hunter (2) puts up an underhand scoop shot during a non-conference game against Unioto Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. No. 2 for Unioto is senior Cameron Debord and also pictured for Miami Trace is sophomore Andrew Guthrie (33). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_MT-Hayden-Hunter-v-Unioto-12-5-2020.jpg Miami Trace junior Hayden Hunter (2) puts up an underhand scoop shot during a non-conference game against Unioto Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. No. 2 for Unioto is senior Cameron Debord and also pictured for Miami Trace is sophomore Andrew Guthrie (33). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald