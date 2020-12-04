High School Scores

Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Crestview 68, Plymouth 23
Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44
Bellville Clear Fork 48, Fredericktown 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, New Matamoras Frontier 15
Caldwell 68, Barnesville 49
Camden Preble Shawnee 46, Waynesville 34
Canfield S. Range 69, Salem 54
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Sparta Highland 29
Chillicothe Unioto 48, Chillicothe Huntington 46
Cin. Purcell Marian 60, Seton 44
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Coldwater 44, Delphos St. John’s 32
Columbus Grove 54, Ada 15
Cory-Rawson 32, Van Buren 30
Covington 51, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26
Creston Norwayne 49, Dalton 32
Defiance Tinora 47, Continental 36
Delphos Jefferson 54, Bluffton 33
Doylestown Chippewa 70, Smithville 32
Eaton 39, Brookville 22
Fayetteville-Perry 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 21
Frankfort Adena 57, Williamsport Westfall 31
Ft. Loramie 92, Sidney Fairlawn 23
Ft. Recovery 44, New Bremen 40
Genoa Christian 53, Groveport Madison Christian 34
Glouster Trimble 68, Crown City S. Gallia 40
Goshen 63, Batavia 53
Granville 63, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32
Green 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Hannibal River 56, Bellaire 47
Holgate 37, Hamler Patrick Henry 31
Lakeside Danbury 53, Gibsonburg 26
Latham Western 40, Ironton St. Joseph 35
Liberty Center 45, Antwerp 27
Lima Bath 50, Lima Shawnee 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Harrod Allen E. 40
Lima Perry 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
Lima Sr. 54, Findlay 46
Lowellville 41, Campbell Memorial 20
Martins Ferry 75, St. Clairsville 58
McDermott Scioto NW 34, Lucasville Valley 26
Medina Highland 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 23
Milford 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 33
Millbury Lake 74, Elmore Woodmore 50
Miller City 50, Defiance Ayersville 34
Millersburg W. Holmes 61, Mt. Vernon 34
Milton-Union 37, Carlisle 36
Minster 63, Versailles 27
Monroe 50, Franklin 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Wilmington 51, OT
N. Baltimore 49, Arlington 43
New Boston Glenwood 65, Portsmouth Clay 47
New Knoxville 51, Maria Stein Marion Local 44
New London 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 44
New Madison Tri-Village 67, Bradford 47
New Philadelphia 45, Louisville 43
Norwalk 54, Old Fort 53
Norwalk St. Paul 60, Monroeville 40
Notre Dame Academy 92, Oregon Clay 19
Orwell Grand Valley 58, Heartland Christian 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Wapakoneta 37
Paulding 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 27
Pioneer N. Central 61, W. Unity Hilltop 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31
Rayland Buckeye 51, Richmond Edison 47
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Seaman N. Adams 53
Rockford Parkway 31, St. Henry 29
Sandusky St. Mary 54, Port Clinton 39
Sherwood Fairview 67, Hicksville 30
Sidney Lehman 51, Marion Elgin 27
Southeastern 43, Piketon 39
Spencerville 64, Convoy Crestview 39
Steubenville 54, Cambridge 39
Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Reedsville Eastern 63
Struthers 65, Jefferson Area 36
Swanton 48, Metamora Evergreen 34
Sylvania Northview 77, Maumee 28
Tipp City Bethel 61, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26
Tol. St. Francis 56, Tol. Cent. Cath. 44
Tol. St. Ursula 58, Tol. Whitmer 52
Upper Sandusky 64, Galion 47
Van Wert 50, Celina 29
W. Liberty-Salem 68, N. Lewisburg Triad 27
Wheelersburg 50, Portsmouth W. 46
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 73, Bowling Green 34
Williamsburg 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 26
Wintersville Indian Creek 68, E. Liverpool 22
Yellow Springs 61, East Dayton Christian School 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ppd.
Ashland vs. Lexington, ppd.
Atwater Waterloo vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. Canfield, ccd.
Chesapeake vs. Portsmouth, ppd.
Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Lockland, ccd.
Columbiana vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ccd.
Cortland Lakeview vs. Niles McKinley, ccd.
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.
Day. Belmont vs. Day. Thurgood Marshall, ccd.
DeGraff Riverside vs. Mt. Victory Ridgemont, ppd.
Defiance vs. St. Marys Memorial, ccd.
Galion vs. Shelby, ccd.
Holland Springfield vs. Napoleon, ppd.
Kenton vs. Elida, ppd.
Leetonia vs. Lisbon David Anderson, ccd.
Mansfield Sr. vs. Wooster, ppd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.
Minford vs. S. Webster, ppd.
New Middletown Spring. vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.
Pemberville Eastwood vs. Fostoria, ccd.
Salineville Southern vs. E. Palestine, ccd.
Sylvania Southview vs. Perrysburg, ppd.
Vanlue vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ppd.
Youngs. Liberty vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Zanesville vs. New Philadelphia, ccd.