Lady Panthers beat London, 57-42

LONDON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team was originally scheduled to play Peebles on Saturday, Nov. 28.

As may very well turn out to be the case throughout this season, that game was cancelled.

Miami Trace was able to find another opponent in former South Central Ohio League school London.

The Lady Panthers visited London High School Saturday and came away with a 57-42 victory.

London led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, Miami Trace held a 21-20 lead.

The Lady Panthers increased their lead to four, at 37-33 after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace won the fourth quarter, 20-9 to take the victory.

There were a lot of fouls called in this game and a lot of turnovers committed.

Miami Trace was 24 of 36 from the free throw line for 67 percent and London was 16 of 31 from the charity stripe for 52 percent.

Miami Trace had 31 turnovers and London had 29.

Miami Trace senior Magarah Bloom was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points. She hit one of the team’s three three-point field goals, grabbed five rebounds and led with four steals.

Junior Emma Pitstick made 11 free throws for a total of 11 points, senior Delaney Eakins scored nine and senior Gracee Stewart had eight points, including two threes. She also had five rebounds.

Sophomore Hillery Jacobs scored seven points and had two assists; junior Libby Aleshire had four points and led the team with seven rebounds, including four offensive.

Sophomore Kaelin Pfeifer had two points and two assists and sophomore Gracey Ferguson had three points.

Senior Autumn Mitchell led London with eight points.

Sophomore Raeanna Mitchell scored seven and senior Kylee Scott had six points.

Miami Trace is now 1-2 on the season.

Saturday’s game with Lynchburg-Clay has been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to Ackley.

Miami Trace’s game at home against McClain, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9, has been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to Ackley.

For further updates, check the Miami Trace 8 to 18 page and the school’s Facebook page.

In FAC action Wednesday, Dec. 2, Hillsboro defeated Washington, 44-39 and McClain beat Jackson, 47-33.

Miami Trace was scheduled to play at Chillicothe, but Chillicothe teams will not be playing sports until after the New Year.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 15 16 20 — 57

L 7 13 13 9 — 42

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 0-2-2; Gracee Stewart 1 (2)-0-8; Magarah Bloom 4 (1)-2-13; Libby Aleshire 2-0-4; Gracey Ferguson 1-1-3; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 1-5-7; Emma Pitstick 0-11-11; Delaney Eakins 3-3-9. TOTALS — 12 (3)-24-57. Free throw shooting: 24 of 36 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 2; Bloom. Field goal shooting: 15 of 37 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 29 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 31. Assists: 7. Steals: 10.

LONDON — Natalie Zabloudil 1 (1)-0-5; Emery Artis 0-4-4; Lexi Zabloudil 1-0-2; Autumn Mitchell 1 (1)-3-8; Morgan Jones 0-0-0; Abby Homan 1-3-5; Elli Trimble 2-1-5; Kylee Scott 1-4-6; S. Gravely 0-0-0; Raeanna Mitchell 3-1-7. TOTALS — 10 (2)-16-42. Free throw shooting: 16 of 31 for 52 percent. Three-point field goals: N. Zabloudil, Mitchell. Field goal shooting: 12 of 32 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 7 for 29 percent. Turnovers: 29. Offensive rebounds: 12.