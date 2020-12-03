Ohio State on track to play Saturday

COLUMBUS – Ohio State appears ready to play its football game at Michigan State on Saturday but COVID-19 testing closer to the game could have the final say.

OSU coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will be tested Friday night and then fly to East Lansing, Mich., to play Michigan State.

Day spoke Thursday afternoon on his weekly radio show on Columbus station 97.1 The Fan. It was the only time he has spoken since a Zoom conference last Saturday. There have been no interviews with Ohio State players this week.

Ohio State returned to practice on Tuesday after canceling last Saturday’s game at Illinois and pausing all football activities because of several positive tests for COVID-19. It practiced again on Wednesday and Thursday, which is its normal schedule.

Day is among the individuals at Ohio State who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been in isolation at home.

“I’m doing good, resting comfortably. It’s been a tough week, but I’m resting comfortably now and looking forward to getting on the film here and watching how the guys practice this afternoon,” he said.

“It’s been a tough week. It certainly has been a frustrating week. It’s certainly not the same as being there but we’re trying to do the best we can.”

Day said he can watch practice on video and do some coaching and he has had staff meetings with his assistant coaches online.

He will be in contact with OSU’s assistant coaches and players until game time on Saturday but not during the game.

“I’ll be watching and commenting up to game time. It (watching the game without coaching) will probably be the hardest three hours of my life,” Day said.

None of Ohio State’s players who tested positive have needed treatment. “We haven’t had anybody that’s needed to be hospitalized or any type of medical treatment or anything like that. There have been some guys that have experienced some of the symptoms,” Day said.

Day said Ohio State will be “a little short handed” on Saturday but did not give the names of players who will not be available.

Defensive line/Associate head coach Larry Johnson will be the acting head coach on Saturday.

“Larry will be the head coach and ultimately he’ll have the final decision,” Day said.