MT j-v girls start season 2-0

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Miami Trace girls junior-varsity basketball team played a home game against Eastern Brown.

Hillary McCoy hit a lay-up with 3.4 seconds to play to give Miami Trace a 16-15 victory.

Mallory Lovett and Jessee Stewart each scored five points for Miami Trace.

Sue Morris had four points and McCoy had the above-mentioned two points.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, Miami Trace’s j-v girls team defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 34-4.

Hillary McCoy led the game with 13 points.

Audrey Craig and Macy Mahorney each scored four points.

A trio of players — Jessee Stewart, Sidney Payton and Mallory Lovett — each scored three points and Kaelin Pfeifer scored two.

Stewart hit the team’s lone three-point field goal.

The Miami Trace j-v girls are scheduled to play at Lynchburg-Clay Saturday at 1 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

This year, more than any year in the past, the schedule is subject to change.