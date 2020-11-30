Westfall rallies past Lady Lions, 38-34

WILLIAMSPORT — The Washington Lady Blue Lions basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with a game at Westfall High School Friday, Nov. 27.

Westfall trailed 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Mustangs won the fourth quarter, 12-5 to emerge with a 38-34 victory.

For Washington, senior Emily Semler led with eight points. She also had four rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Natalie Woods scored six points and junior Aaralyne Estep scored five. Woods also had three rebounds and four steals.

Junior Gabby Patete was the game’s leading scorer for Westfall with 19 points, including all three of her team’s three-point field goals.

Senior Mahaley Farmer scored nine points for Westfall.

Washington had 22 rebounds, including nine offensive.

Washington had nine steals and six assists.

For Washington, senior Mallory Hicks had five rebounds and two steals; sophomore Allie Mongold had three rebounds and sophomore Megan Sever had three rebounds and three assists.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 5 15 5 — 34

Wf 11 4 11 12 — 38

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 2-4-8; Aaralyne Estep 2-1-5; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Mallory Hicks 1-1-3; Megan Sever 2-0-4; Alizae Ryan 2-0-4; Natalie Woods 3-0-6. TOTALS — 14-6-34. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

WESTFALL — Kendra Lindsey 1-0-2; Mahaley Farmer 4-1-9; Marissa Mullins 2-0-4; Kylee Henry 1-0-2; Carmen Walters 1-0-2; Gabby Patete 5 (3)-0-19. TOTALS — 14 (3)-1-38. Free throw shooting: 1 of 1 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: Patete, 3.

Washington j-v team beats Westfall, 36-25

In the junior-varsity game Friday, Nov. 27, Washington got the victory, 36-25.

For Washington, Alizae Ryan and Lindsey Bunch shared team scoring honors, each with eight.

Lilly Shaw scored seven, Calleigh Wead-Salmi scored six, Addie Shiltz had five and Kaithlyn Maquilling scored two.

L. Johnston led the game with nine points for Westfall.