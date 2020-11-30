Lady Lions fall at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity basketball team played its second game in less than 24 hours Saturday afternoon when they visited McClain High School to take on the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Lions fell in their season-opener at Westfall Friday evening, 38-32.

On Saturday, McClain, the FAC defending co-champions and a team picked as one of the top contenders for the conference again this year, were dominant in a 66-14 victory.

McClain (now 3-0 on the season) had a trio in double figures, led by senior Brianna Weller with 18 points.

Junior Iva Easter scored 14 points and sophomore Payton Pyror had 11.

Washington senior Mallory Hicks and sophomore Allie Mongold each had four points for Washington.

McClain led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 30-6 at the half.

The Lady Tigers kept shooting well, outscoring Washington 19-4 in the third quarter to take a 49-10 lead.

The final quarter went 17-4 in favor of McClain.

The Lady Tigers unofficially made 22 of 48 field goal attempts for 46 percent.

Washington hit 7 of 27 field goal tries for 26 percent.

McClain was 18 of 25 from the foul line for 72 percent. Washington was 0 of 7 from the line.

Washington (0-2 overall) is scheduled to play at Hillsboro Wednesday with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

McClain (3-0 overall, 1-0) is slated to host Jackson Wednesday, beginning with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 2 4 4 4 — 14

Mc 17 13 19 17 — 66

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Mallory Hicks 2-0-4; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Alizae Ryan 1-0-2; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-0-0; Addie Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 7-0-14. Free throw shooting: 0 of 7. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 7 of 27 for 26 percent. Turnovers: 27.

McCLAIN — Evelyn Vanzant 3-0-6; Brianna Weller 5-8-18; Payton Pryor 4-3-11; Jaelyn Pitzer 0-0-0; Iva Easter 3 (1)-5-14; Jaden McCoy 0-0-0; Josie Crabtree 0 (1)-0-3; Haylee Havens 1-0-2; Kyla Burchett 1-2-4; Lily Barnes 1-0-2; Emma Stegbauer 1 (1)-1-6. TOTALS — 19 (3)-18-66. Free throw shooting: 18 of 25 for 72 percent. Three-point field goals: Easter, Crabtree, Stegbauer. Field goal shooting: 22 of 48 for 46 percent. Turnovers: 2.

McClain wins j-v game over Washington

In the junior-varsity game Saturday, McClain beat Washington, 22-9.

Kaitlyn Jett and Haylee Havens each had five points to lead McClain.

Sierra Barton and Lily Barnes both scored four points and Autumn White and Gracie Bowers each added two points.

For Washington, Addie Shiltz scored three points and Trinity George, Alizae Ryan and Calleigh Wead-Salmi each scored two points.

McClain senior Jaelyn Pitzer (left) defends Washington sophomore Megan Sever during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Lady-Lions-Megan-Sever-at-McClain-11-28-2020.jpg McClain senior Jaelyn Pitzer (left) defends Washington sophomore Megan Sever during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald