Sports in Brief

Columbus, New England advance to MLS Eastern finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.

The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.

Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashville’s shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Díaz’s deft lead pass.

REVOLUTION 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored twice to help New England beat 10-man Orlando City.

Carles Gil opened the scoring for in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, Bou made it 2-0 in the 26th and Júnior Urso connected for fourth-seeded Orlando City in the 33rd. After Orlando City’s Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster, Bou capped the scoring in the 86th.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turns 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turned 93 on Sunday and marked the day by watching football.

Scully saw both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, led by Patrick Mahomes, who is his favorite quarterback, according to Los Dodgers Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener.

Scully spent the day at his Los Angeles-area home with his wife, Sandra. His daughter, Katherine, brought him three balloons with the Nos. 50, 40 and 3 on them, adding up to his age of 93.

Scully retired from the Dodgers booth following the 2016 season. He spent 67 seasons with the franchise, beginning when it was located in Brooklyn. His is the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro team in sports history.

No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB with season-ending injury

By Michael Marot

AP Sports Writer

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday.

The junior was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory over Maryland.

Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah, will replace Penix.

It’s the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. His freshman season also ended with a torn ACL in the same knee and Allen confirmed this injury was to the same knee.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.