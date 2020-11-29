Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33
Apple Creek Waynedale 78, Richfield Revere 59
Arcanum 42, Eaton 41
Attica Seneca E. 64, Greenwich S. Cent. 27
Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Ashville Teays Valley 33
Bishop Fenwick 68, Cin. Withrow 17
Bluffton 69, Ft. Jennings 24
Bradford 58, Houston 36
Can. Glenoak 57, Chardon NDCL 27
Castalia Margaretta 56, Shelby 48
Cedarville 56, Spring. Greenon 49
Cin. West Clermont 56, Milford 51
Circleville 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 40
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Portsmouth W. 39
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Orwell Grand Valley 21
Danville 76, Delaware Christian 25
Delphos St. John’s 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 49
Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, Marion Pleasant 19
Granville 77, Mansfield Madison 38
Greenfield McClain 66, Washington C.H. 14
Hudson 66, Kent Roosevelt 44
Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Ashland Mapleton 46
Kings Mills Kings 46, Morrow Little Miami 33
Lima Bath 48, Columbus Grove 32
Loudonville 80, Mansfield Christian 27
Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Lima Shawnee 35
Marion Harding 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Mechanicsburg 82, Spring. NE 9
Medina Highland 38, Bellville Clear Fork 34
Milan Edison 36, Sandusky St. Mary 34
Miller City 39, Holgate 26
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Lexington 38
Mt. Notre Dame 64, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40
N. Can. Hoover 41, Can. McKinley 35, OT
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, New London 30
New Concord John Glenn 45, Crooksville 32
Newton Local 50, Sidney Fairlawn 46
Orrville 53, Rittman 28
Ottoville 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 42
Perry 70, Brunswick 51
Reedsville Eastern 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Chardon 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Vandalia Butler 35
Tol. St. Ursula 54, Cin. Turpin 44
Troy 42, Piqua 38
Versailles 66, Covington 36
Vincent Warren 55, Dover 35
Wadsworth 55, Medina 34
Wauseon 40, Archbold 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bucyrus Wynford vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.
Chillicothe vs. Hillsboro, ppd.
Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Bloom-Carroll, ppd.
Circleville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Mt. Notre Dame, ccd.
Massillon Tuslaw vs. Smithville, ccd.
Parma Normandy vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe vs. Ansonia, ppd.
Shelby vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.
Uniontown Lake vs. Alliance Marlington, ccd.
Warren Champion vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.
Youngs. East vs. Niles McKinley, ccd.
Zanesville Maysville vs. Zanesville W. Muskingum, ccd.
Zanesville vs. Cambridge, ccd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33
Ansonia 46, Yellow Springs 33
Antwerp 71, Paulding 33
Bradford 58, Houston 36
Caledonia River Valley 70, Bellville Clear Fork 54
Carrollton 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 42
Casstown Miami E. 47, W. Liberty-Salem 34
Castalia Margaretta 60, Bellevue 55, OT
Celina 53, Versailles 43
Cin. Moeller 81, Cin. Walnut Hills 64
Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52
Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 23
Convoy Crestview 55, Miller City 45
Crestline 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Akr. Hoban 67
Defiance 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 47
Fayetteville-Perry 49, Bethel-Tate 48
Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 52
Ft. Jennings 59, Ada 40
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 80, Cin. Woodward 67
Kalida 62, Arlington 55
Macedonia Nordonia 69, Mayfield 67
Marion Pleasant 61, Galion Northmor 44
Millbury Lake 52, Northwood 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Akr. Manchester 54
Minster 63, Spencerville 27
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Collins Western Reserve 39
Pettisville 39, Delta 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 88, Athens 44
Ravenna SE 53, Mogadore Field 44
S. Webster 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42
Salem 51, Heartland Christian 38
Southeastern 61, Latham Western 50
St. Henry 47, Russia 36
St. Marys Memorial 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49
Sylvania Northview 70, Oregon Clay 57
Zanesville 72, Marietta 67, OT
Elida Tip-Off Classic
Championship
Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Cent. Cath. 37
Consolation
Lima Bath 57, Elida 46
Gene Ford Tipoff Classic
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Cambridge 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. vs. Avon Lake, ccd.
Can. Glenoak vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.
Chillicothe Huntington vs. Minford, ccd.
Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.
Chillicothe vs. Wheelersburg, ccd.
Cin. Christian vs. Hamilton Badin, ppd.
Columbia Station Columbia vs. Elyria Open Door, ccd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. N. Can. Hoover, ccd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.
Girard vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.
Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.
Kent Roosevelt vs. Akr. Springfield, ppd.
Lakewood St. Edward vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. Bishop Watterson, ccd.
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
Newark Licking Valley vs. New Lexington, ccd.
Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Van Wert, ppd.
Vermilion vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Washington C.H., ccd.