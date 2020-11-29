Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 78, Richfield Revere 59

Arcanum 42, Eaton 41

Attica Seneca E. 64, Greenwich S. Cent. 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Ashville Teays Valley 33

Bishop Fenwick 68, Cin. Withrow 17

Bluffton 69, Ft. Jennings 24

Bradford 58, Houston 36

Can. Glenoak 57, Chardon NDCL 27

Castalia Margaretta 56, Shelby 48

Cedarville 56, Spring. Greenon 49

Cin. West Clermont 56, Milford 51

Circleville 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 40

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Portsmouth W. 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Orwell Grand Valley 21

Danville 76, Delaware Christian 25

Delphos St. John’s 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 49

Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, Marion Pleasant 19

Granville 77, Mansfield Madison 38

Greenfield McClain 66, Washington C.H. 14

Hudson 66, Kent Roosevelt 44

Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Ashland Mapleton 46

Kings Mills Kings 46, Morrow Little Miami 33

Lima Bath 48, Columbus Grove 32

Loudonville 80, Mansfield Christian 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Lima Shawnee 35

Marion Harding 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Mechanicsburg 82, Spring. NE 9

Medina Highland 38, Bellville Clear Fork 34

Milan Edison 36, Sandusky St. Mary 34

Miller City 39, Holgate 26

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Lexington 38

Mt. Notre Dame 64, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40

N. Can. Hoover 41, Can. McKinley 35, OT

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, New London 30

New Concord John Glenn 45, Crooksville 32

Newton Local 50, Sidney Fairlawn 46

Orrville 53, Rittman 28

Ottoville 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 42

Perry 70, Brunswick 51

Reedsville Eastern 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Chardon 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Vandalia Butler 35

Tol. St. Ursula 54, Cin. Turpin 44

Troy 42, Piqua 38

Versailles 66, Covington 36

Vincent Warren 55, Dover 35

Wadsworth 55, Medina 34

Wauseon 40, Archbold 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bucyrus Wynford vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.

Chillicothe vs. Hillsboro, ppd.

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Bloom-Carroll, ppd.

Circleville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Mt. Notre Dame, ccd.

Massillon Tuslaw vs. Smithville, ccd.

Parma Normandy vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe vs. Ansonia, ppd.

Shelby vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.

Uniontown Lake vs. Alliance Marlington, ccd.

Warren Champion vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.

Youngs. East vs. Niles McKinley, ccd.

Zanesville Maysville vs. Zanesville W. Muskingum, ccd.

Zanesville vs. Cambridge, ccd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33

Ansonia 46, Yellow Springs 33

Antwerp 71, Paulding 33

Bradford 58, Houston 36

Caledonia River Valley 70, Bellville Clear Fork 54

Carrollton 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 42

Casstown Miami E. 47, W. Liberty-Salem 34

Castalia Margaretta 60, Bellevue 55, OT

Celina 53, Versailles 43

Cin. Moeller 81, Cin. Walnut Hills 64

Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52

Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 23

Convoy Crestview 55, Miller City 45

Crestline 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Akr. Hoban 67

Defiance 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 47

Fayetteville-Perry 49, Bethel-Tate 48

Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 52

Ft. Jennings 59, Ada 40

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 80, Cin. Woodward 67

Kalida 62, Arlington 55

Macedonia Nordonia 69, Mayfield 67

Marion Pleasant 61, Galion Northmor 44

Millbury Lake 52, Northwood 38

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Akr. Manchester 54

Minster 63, Spencerville 27

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Collins Western Reserve 39

Pettisville 39, Delta 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 88, Athens 44

Ravenna SE 53, Mogadore Field 44

S. Webster 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42

Salem 51, Heartland Christian 38

Southeastern 61, Latham Western 50

St. Henry 47, Russia 36

St. Marys Memorial 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49

Sylvania Northview 70, Oregon Clay 57

Zanesville 72, Marietta 67, OT

Elida Tip-Off Classic

Championship

Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Cent. Cath. 37

Consolation

Lima Bath 57, Elida 46

Gene Ford Tipoff Classic

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Cambridge 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. vs. Avon Lake, ccd.

Can. Glenoak vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.

Chillicothe Huntington vs. Minford, ccd.

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Wheelersburg, ccd.

Cin. Christian vs. Hamilton Badin, ppd.

Columbia Station Columbia vs. Elyria Open Door, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls vs. N. Can. Hoover, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.

Girard vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

Kent Roosevelt vs. Akr. Springfield, ppd.

Lakewood St. Edward vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. Bishop Watterson, ccd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Newark Licking Valley vs. New Lexington, ccd.

Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Van Wert, ppd.

Vermilion vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Washington C.H., ccd.