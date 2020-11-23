Lady Panthers lose opener to SCC, 61-37

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers’ originally-scheduled season-opening game against Fairfield Union was not held Saturday.

Instead, Miami Trace traveled to Springfield Catholic Central to take on the Irish.

Catholic Central came out hitting several early shots and continued shooting very well the rest of the game en route to a 61-37 victory.

The Irish had three players in double figures, led by Krista Peterson with 25. Peterson hit five of her team’s seven three-point field goals.

Mallory Mullen scored 16 and Serenity Castle added 11.

The Irish made 25 shots out of 47 attempts for 53 percent.

Miami Trace was led by sophomore Hillery Jacobs with 10 points.

Freshman Jessee Stewart was next with six points. She connected on two of Miami Trace’s three shots beyond the arc.

Miami Trace shot 14 of 45 for 31 percent.

Springfield Catholic Central led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the home team was in front, 34-14.

SCC outscored Miami Trace 17-8 in the third quarter to take a 51-22 lead into the final period.

Miami Trace will be at home Tuesday to host Eastern Brown. The junior-varsity game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 4 8 15 — 37

SCC 16 18 17 10 — 61

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-0-2; Hillary McCoy 0 (1)-0-3; Jessee Stewart 0 (2)-0-6; Gracee Stewart 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 2-0-4; Libby Aleshire 2-0-4; Sidney Payton 0-2-2; Mallory Lovett 1-2-4; Hillery Jacobs 4-2-10; Delaney Eakins 1-0-2; Audrey Craig 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (3)-6-37. Free throw shooting: 6 of 7 for 86 percent. Field goal shooting: 14 of 45 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 21 for 14 percent. Rebounds: 17 (3 offensive). Turnovers: 14. Assists: 8. Steals: 6.

SPRINGFIELD CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Jordyn Smoot 0 (1)-0-3; Meghan Foster 2-2-6; Mallory Mullen 7-2-16; Serenity Castle 4 (1)-0-11; Krista Peterson 5 (5)-0-25. TOTALS — 18 (7)-4-61. Free throw shooting: 4 of 7 for 57 percent. Field goal shooting: 25 of 47 for 53 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 13 for 54 percent. Offensive rebounds: 5. Turnovers: 14.