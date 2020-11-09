High School Football Scores

Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Cin. Hughes 6, Cin. Withrow 5
Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. Independence 12
Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
OHSAA Playoffs
Division IV
Regional Final
Region 13
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Youngs. Ursuline 7
Region 14
Van Wert 49, Shelby 7
Region 15
Bloom-Carroll 40, St. Clairsville 0
Region 16
Cin. Wyoming 28, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9
Division V
Regional Final
Region 17
Kirtland 49, Canfield S. Range 35
Region 18
Tontogany Otsego 31, Pemberville Eastwood 21
Region 19
Ironton 17, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7
Region 20
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31, Spring. Shawnee 7
Division VI
Regional Final
Region 21
New Middletown Spring. 52, Creston Norwayne 48
Region 22
Columbus Grove 42, Sherwood Fairview 21
Region 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Proctorville Fairland 7
Region 24
Coldwater 35, Mechanicsburg 14
———
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Ashland 46, Wooster 35
Ashland Crestview 42, Johnstown 24
Carrollton 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
Cedarville 41, Bradford 12
Cin. Western Hills 35, Cin. Woodward 0
Copley 28, Richfield Revere 12
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Beloit W. Branch 55
DeGraff Riverside 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19
Defiance Tinora 29, Millbury Lake 25
Fairview 53, Parma Normandy 21
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Lisbon Beaver 39
Hanoverton United 45, Salem 35
Kent Roosevelt 37, Ravenna 7
Lisbon David Anderson 46, Richmond Edison 12
Massillon Jackson 40, Macedonia Nordonia 7
Norwalk 51, Elyria Cath. 14
Plymouth 54, Willard 40
Sandusky 36, Fremont Ross 30
Valley Wetzel, W.Va. def. Beallsville, forfeit
Vermilion 49, New London 13
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
State Semifinal
Cin. St. Xavier 12, Springfield 10
Pickerington Cent. 38, Mentor 31
Division II
Regional Final
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 31, Hudson 14
Region 6
Avon 20, Avon Lake 17
Region 7
Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13
Region 8
Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Winton Woods 10
Division III
Regional Final
Region 9
Chardon 38, Canfield 6
Region 10
Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Region 11
Cols. DeSales 38, Bishop Hartley 7
Region 12
Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Ross 21
Division VII
Regional Final
Region 25
Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0
Region 26
Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20
Region 27
Newark Cath. 10, Shadyside 7
Region 28
New Bremen 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bay Village Bay vs. Westlake, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Newark, ccd.
Edon vs. Edgerton, ccd.
Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.
Louisville vs. Green, ccd.
Spring. NE vs. S. Charleston SE, ccd.