High School Football Scores

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Cin. Hughes 6, Cin. Withrow 5

Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. Independence 12

Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

OHSAA Playoffs

Division IV

Regional Final

Region 13

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Region 14

Van Wert 49, Shelby 7

Region 15

Bloom-Carroll 40, St. Clairsville 0

Region 16

Cin. Wyoming 28, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9

Division V

Regional Final

Region 17

Kirtland 49, Canfield S. Range 35

Region 18

Tontogany Otsego 31, Pemberville Eastwood 21

Region 19

Ironton 17, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7

Region 20

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31, Spring. Shawnee 7

Division VI

Regional Final

Region 21

New Middletown Spring. 52, Creston Norwayne 48

Region 22

Columbus Grove 42, Sherwood Fairview 21

Region 23

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Proctorville Fairland 7

Region 24

Coldwater 35, Mechanicsburg 14

———

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Ashland 46, Wooster 35

Ashland Crestview 42, Johnstown 24

Carrollton 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Cedarville 41, Bradford 12

Cin. Western Hills 35, Cin. Woodward 0

Copley 28, Richfield Revere 12

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Beloit W. Branch 55

DeGraff Riverside 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19

Defiance Tinora 29, Millbury Lake 25

Fairview 53, Parma Normandy 21

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Lisbon Beaver 39

Hanoverton United 45, Salem 35

Kent Roosevelt 37, Ravenna 7

Lisbon David Anderson 46, Richmond Edison 12

Massillon Jackson 40, Macedonia Nordonia 7

Norwalk 51, Elyria Cath. 14

Plymouth 54, Willard 40

Sandusky 36, Fremont Ross 30

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. def. Beallsville, forfeit

Vermilion 49, New London 13

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

State Semifinal

Cin. St. Xavier 12, Springfield 10

Pickerington Cent. 38, Mentor 31

Division II

Regional Final

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 31, Hudson 14

Region 6

Avon 20, Avon Lake 17

Region 7

Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13

Region 8

Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Winton Woods 10

Division III

Regional Final

Region 9

Chardon 38, Canfield 6

Region 10

Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Region 11

Cols. DeSales 38, Bishop Hartley 7

Region 12

Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Division VII

Regional Final

Region 25

Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0

Region 26

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20

Region 27

Newark Cath. 10, Shadyside 7

Region 28

New Bremen 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bay Village Bay vs. Westlake, ccd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Newark, ccd.

Edon vs. Edgerton, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

Louisville vs. Green, ccd.

Spring. NE vs. S. Charleston SE, ccd.