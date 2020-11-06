MT’s Aleshire D-I Golfer of the Year in SE District

Miami Trace High School junior, Libby Aleshire, has been named the Southeast District’s Division I Player of the Year in the sport of golf for the 2020 season.
Aleshire recently qualified to the State tournament, placing 61st out of the 72 best high school golfers in Ohio.
Miami Trace junior Alyssa Butler was named First Team, All-SE District and Miami Trace junior Makayla Barnes was named Honorable Mention, All-SE District.
Washington High School freshman, Garrett Wahl, was named Honorable Mention, All-SE District in Division II.
Division I Girls
First Team
Libby Aleshire, Jr., Miami Trace; Saylor Whariff, Fr., Marietta; Ashely Aldridge, Jr., Logan; Hollis Sturgill, Soph., Warren; Trista Stanley, Soph., Marietta; Alyssa Butler, Jr., Miami Trace; Isabella Fischer, Soph., Chillicothe
Second Team
Makayla Welch, Sr., Marietta; Skyler Radabaugh, Soph., Warren; Madeline Lewis, Sr., Jackson; Addi Herb, Sr., Marietta; Lisa Liu, Jr., Athens
Honorable Mention
Olivia Kaiser, Jr., Athens; Paige Hartley, Sr., Marietta; Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny, Sr., Jackson; Maykala Barnes, Jr., Miami Trace; Lacey Davis, Fr., Warren; Julie Lemaster, Soph., Chillicothe; Lauren Johnson, Sr., Logan
Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire – Jr. – Miami Trace
Coach of the Year – Randee Seevers – Marietta
Division I Boys
First Team
Seth Dennis, Sr., Warren; A.J. Graham, Soph., Marietta; J.B. Whariff, Sr., Marietta; Caleb Davis, Jr., Warren; Chance Weihl, Sr., Warren; Ben Pratt, Sr., Athens
Second Team
Grayson Herb, Soph., Marietta; Nathan Shadick, Soph., Athens; Tyson Smith, Jr., Athens; Edward Kehl, Soph., Warren; Matthew McDonald, Sr., Athens; Caleb Rose, Sr., Jackson
Honorable Mention
Stewart Travis, Soph., Logan; Ethan Rasp, Jr., Jackson; Nathan Heft, Jr., Warren; J.T. Kobel,Sr., Chillicothe; Logan Offenberger, Jr., Marietta
Player of the Year – Seth Dennis – Sr. – Warren
Coach of the Year – Nathan Evans – Warren
Division II Girls
First Team
Maddi Shoults, Jr., Westfall; Elaina Seeley, Fr., Circleville; Taylor Ralston, Fr., Manchester; Riley McKenzie, Soph., Crooksville; Sydney Ater, Fr.,Adena; Brianna Weller, Sr., McClain
Second Team
Emily Lott, Sr., Unioto; Caitlin Cotterill, Sr., Meigs; Abbi Zornes, Sr., South Point; Brooklynn Tolle, Sr., North Adams; Emily Cook, Soph., Westfall; Maddie Meadows, Soph., Gallia Academy
Honorable Mention
Lilly Rees, Sr., Gallia Academy; Jaya Booth, Soph., Vinton County; Kylee Robinson, Sr., Meigs; Erika Justus, Jr., River Valley; Izzy Seeley, Fr., Circleville; Payton Stapleton, Soph., West Union; Carrington McGlothin, Jr., Peebles; Ava Messer, Fr., South Webster; Lauren Bevins, Sr., Eastern Pike; Maddie Cook, Soph., Westfall; Maggie Armstrong, Fr., Piketon; Jiarui Zhang, Soph., Zane Trace; Lexi Hall, Sr., Fairland; Sydney Belville, Jr., Fairfield Union; Grace Willett, Soph., Southeastern; Leah Ryan, Fr., Waterford
Player of the Year – Maddi Shoults – Jr. – Westfall
Coach of the Year – Kevin Shoults – Westfall
Division II Boys
First Team
Trevin Mault, Sr., Wheelersburg; Clayton Thomas, Sr., Fairland; Josh Tipton, Sr., Fairfield Union; Landon Roberts, Soph., Fairland; Laith Hamid, Soph., Gallia Academy; Jacob Lemley, Sr., Chesapeake
Second Team
Cooper Davis, Sr., Gallia Academy; Devon Miller, Sr., Fairfield Union; Charlie Lewis, Fr., Unioto; Logan Cummins, Jr., Piketon; Christian Hall, Jr., Chesapeake; Brayden Sexton, Jr., South Point
Honorable Mention
Jordan Lambert, Sr., River Valley; Bailey Jones, Sr., Meigs; Owen Armstrong, Soph., Piketon; Cody DiFrederico, Jr., Zane Trace; T.J. Vogt, Sr., Alexander; Dilon Riffle, Jr., Logan Elm; Cooper McKenzie, Jr., Wheelersburg; Brock Hamon, Sr., Vinton County; Jackson Stephens, Sr., Chesapeake; Beau Johnson, Soph., Gallia Academy; Cameron Mayo, Jr., Fairland; Landin Walker, Sr., Fairfield Union; Jack Holcomb, Jr., Circleville; Braxton Platt, Soph., Unioto; Wesley Potts, Jr., McClain; Jack Latham,Sr., Westfall; Garrett Wahl, Fr., Washington
Player of the Year – Trevin Mault – Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year – Mark Allen – Gallia Academy