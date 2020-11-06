MT’s Aleshire D-I Golfer of the Year in SE District

Miami Trace High School junior, Libby Aleshire, has been named the Southeast District’s Division I Player of the Year in the sport of golf for the 2020 season.

Aleshire recently qualified to the State tournament, placing 61st out of the 72 best high school golfers in Ohio.

Miami Trace junior Alyssa Butler was named First Team, All-SE District and Miami Trace junior Makayla Barnes was named Honorable Mention, All-SE District.

Washington High School freshman, Garrett Wahl, was named Honorable Mention, All-SE District in Division II.

Division I Girls

First Team

Libby Aleshire, Jr., Miami Trace; Saylor Whariff, Fr., Marietta; Ashely Aldridge, Jr., Logan; Hollis Sturgill, Soph., Warren; Trista Stanley, Soph., Marietta; Alyssa Butler, Jr., Miami Trace; Isabella Fischer, Soph., Chillicothe

Second Team

Makayla Welch, Sr., Marietta; Skyler Radabaugh, Soph., Warren; Madeline Lewis, Sr., Jackson; Addi Herb, Sr., Marietta; Lisa Liu, Jr., Athens

Honorable Mention

Olivia Kaiser, Jr., Athens; Paige Hartley, Sr., Marietta; Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny, Sr., Jackson; Maykala Barnes, Jr., Miami Trace; Lacey Davis, Fr., Warren; Julie Lemaster, Soph., Chillicothe; Lauren Johnson, Sr., Logan

Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire – Jr. – Miami Trace

Coach of the Year – Randee Seevers – Marietta

Division I Boys

First Team

Seth Dennis, Sr., Warren; A.J. Graham, Soph., Marietta; J.B. Whariff, Sr., Marietta; Caleb Davis, Jr., Warren; Chance Weihl, Sr., Warren; Ben Pratt, Sr., Athens

Second Team

Grayson Herb, Soph., Marietta; Nathan Shadick, Soph., Athens; Tyson Smith, Jr., Athens; Edward Kehl, Soph., Warren; Matthew McDonald, Sr., Athens; Caleb Rose, Sr., Jackson

Honorable Mention

Stewart Travis, Soph., Logan; Ethan Rasp, Jr., Jackson; Nathan Heft, Jr., Warren; J.T. Kobel,Sr., Chillicothe; Logan Offenberger, Jr., Marietta

Player of the Year – Seth Dennis – Sr. – Warren

Coach of the Year – Nathan Evans – Warren

Division II Girls

First Team

Maddi Shoults, Jr., Westfall; Elaina Seeley, Fr., Circleville; Taylor Ralston, Fr., Manchester; Riley McKenzie, Soph., Crooksville; Sydney Ater, Fr.,Adena; Brianna Weller, Sr., McClain

Second Team

Emily Lott, Sr., Unioto; Caitlin Cotterill, Sr., Meigs; Abbi Zornes, Sr., South Point; Brooklynn Tolle, Sr., North Adams; Emily Cook, Soph., Westfall; Maddie Meadows, Soph., Gallia Academy

Honorable Mention

Lilly Rees, Sr., Gallia Academy; Jaya Booth, Soph., Vinton County; Kylee Robinson, Sr., Meigs; Erika Justus, Jr., River Valley; Izzy Seeley, Fr., Circleville; Payton Stapleton, Soph., West Union; Carrington McGlothin, Jr., Peebles; Ava Messer, Fr., South Webster; Lauren Bevins, Sr., Eastern Pike; Maddie Cook, Soph., Westfall; Maggie Armstrong, Fr., Piketon; Jiarui Zhang, Soph., Zane Trace; Lexi Hall, Sr., Fairland; Sydney Belville, Jr., Fairfield Union; Grace Willett, Soph., Southeastern; Leah Ryan, Fr., Waterford

Player of the Year – Maddi Shoults – Jr. – Westfall

Coach of the Year – Kevin Shoults – Westfall

Division II Boys

First Team

Trevin Mault, Sr., Wheelersburg; Clayton Thomas, Sr., Fairland; Josh Tipton, Sr., Fairfield Union; Landon Roberts, Soph., Fairland; Laith Hamid, Soph., Gallia Academy; Jacob Lemley, Sr., Chesapeake

Second Team

Cooper Davis, Sr., Gallia Academy; Devon Miller, Sr., Fairfield Union; Charlie Lewis, Fr., Unioto; Logan Cummins, Jr., Piketon; Christian Hall, Jr., Chesapeake; Brayden Sexton, Jr., South Point

Honorable Mention

Jordan Lambert, Sr., River Valley; Bailey Jones, Sr., Meigs; Owen Armstrong, Soph., Piketon; Cody DiFrederico, Jr., Zane Trace; T.J. Vogt, Sr., Alexander; Dilon Riffle, Jr., Logan Elm; Cooper McKenzie, Jr., Wheelersburg; Brock Hamon, Sr., Vinton County; Jackson Stephens, Sr., Chesapeake; Beau Johnson, Soph., Gallia Academy; Cameron Mayo, Jr., Fairland; Landin Walker, Sr., Fairfield Union; Jack Holcomb, Jr., Circleville; Braxton Platt, Soph., Unioto; Wesley Potts, Jr., McClain; Jack Latham,Sr., Westfall; Garrett Wahl, Fr., Washington

Player of the Year – Trevin Mault – Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year – Mark Allen – Gallia Academy