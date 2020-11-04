Lady Lion tennis competes at Sectionals

The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team concluded the 2020 season in the Sectional tournament on Oct. 6 and 7.

On the first day of the tournament, Brooklyn Foose won three matches.

Foose defeated Wheeler of Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, 6-4.

Foose then beat Pennington of Unioto, 6-3, 7-6 and rounding out the day, Foose topped Johnson of Ironton, 6-0, 6-1.

On the second day of the tournament, Foose lost to Shipley of Adena, 2-6, 1-6 and then lost to Benntington of Logan Elm, 1-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Mei Kobayashi lost her first match of the tournament to a player from Unioto, 4-6, 2-6.

Abby Rose lost her first Sectional match to a player from Vinton County, 2-6, 3-6.

In doubles, Addy Newsome and Joshalynn Worth lost to Minford, 2-6, 0-6 and Sofia Siscoe and Abby Wilson lost to Vinton County, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7.

“The results in the win column may not have always gone our way, but we did continue to get better everyday,” Washington assistant coach Seth Leach said. “We weren’t always the most consistent team during the season, and caused a lot of self-inflicting wounds.

“In the game of tennis you don’t see the results right away, it takes time to get to the point where you are winning consistently,” Leach said .”We lost at least five matches 2-3 this season. We just have to get back out in the summer and work to continue to get better. I believe we have the ability to be a lot better next year.

“We would like to congratulate Brooklyn and Mei on great careers,” Leach said. “They were both part of our team for four years, and they were both part of our FAC championship in 2018. Brooklyn played well at Sectionals. She was the only one on our team to make it to the second day and make it to the top eight at Sectionals. This was a huge accomplishment this year because there was some tough competition.

“Three of the top four seeds made it to state last year in either doubles or singles and the other girl, a freshman, won the Sectional this year,” Leach said. “In her last match against Logan Elm, (Foose) had a slow start but was able to bounce back in the second set. In the third set, Benntington just didn’t miss anything. It seemed every shot she hit went in and in tennis consistency is tough to beat.

“Although Mei was not able to win a match at sectionals, she was playing some of her best tennis towards the end of the year,” Leach said. “We want to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Brooklyn Foose went 3-2 at the Division II Sectional tournament on Oct. 6 and 7, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Brooklyn-Foose-at-Sectionals-Oct-2020.jpg Brooklyn Foose went 3-2 at the Division II Sectional tournament on Oct. 6 and 7, 2020. Courtesy photos Washington’s Mei Kobayashi follows through on a serve during the Sectional tournament on Oct. 6, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Mei-Kobayashi-at-Sectionals-Oct-2020.jpg Washington’s Mei Kobayashi follows through on a serve during the Sectional tournament on Oct. 6, 2020. Courtesy photos