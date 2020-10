Six members of the Miami Trace soccer team have been named to the All-District teams for 2020.

Senior goalkeeper Ethan Steele and junior sweeper Connor Bucher were named First Team, All-SE District.

Seniors Jaden Haldeman (midfielder) and Christian Caldwell (offense) were named Second Team, All-SE District.

Juniors Todd Ford (midfielder) and Logan Johnson (offense) were named Honorable Mention, All-SE District.

Steele https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Ethan-Steele-mug.jpg Steele Bucher https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Connor-Bucher-mug.jpg Bucher Caldwell https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Christian-Caldwell-mug.jpg Caldwell Haldeman https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Jaden-Haldeman-mug.jpg Haldeman Ford https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Todd-Ford-mug.jpg Ford Johnson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Logan-Johnson-mug.jpg Johnson