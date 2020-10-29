Cavs’ Sims-Clark FAC tennis Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has named its All-League athletes for Tennis for the 2020 season.

Chillicothe won the league with a perfect record of 8-0.

Hillsboro was second at 4-3, followed by Jackson, 3-3; Miami Trace, 2-8 and Washington, 1-6.

The Player of the Year is Chillicothe’s Abbey Sims-Clark.

From Washington, Brooklyn Foose and Addy Newsome were named First Team, All-FAC.

From Chillicothe, in addition to Sims-Clark, named First Team, All-FAC are Maddie Schafer, Sydney Wissler, Abby Pendell; from Hillsboro, Miriam Studebaker and from Jackson, Natalie Malone and Charlee Carper.

There were no Miami Trace players listed in the press release from FAC commissioner Terri Tutt.