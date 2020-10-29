Chillicothe’s Erslan FAC soccer Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference released the Girl’s Soccer All-League selections Thursday.

Chillicothe won the league with a record of 9-0.

Jackson and Hillsboro tied for second at 7-3, McClain was fourth at 4-6 and Miami Trace was fifth at 2-8.

Washington finished 0-9.

The Player of the Year is Chillicothe’s Addie Erslan.

From Miami Trace, senior Magarah Bloom and junior Kandice Mathews were named First Team, All-FAC.

From Washington, senior Arianna Heath was named First Team, All-FAC.

Rounding out the All-FAC First Team honors:

Chillicothe: Gemma Maimone, Ali Mathis; Jackson: Sarah Lefever, Taylor Thorpe, Kirsten Evans; Hillsboro: Kenzie Dietrick, Brooke Ulicny, Zinney Adams; McClain: Kerigan Pollard.