Chillicothe’s Erslan FAC soccer Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference released the Girl’s Soccer All-League selections Thursday.
Chillicothe won the league with a record of 9-0.
Jackson and Hillsboro tied for second at 7-3, McClain was fourth at 4-6 and Miami Trace was fifth at 2-8.
Washington finished 0-9.
The Player of the Year is Chillicothe’s Addie Erslan.
From Miami Trace, senior Magarah Bloom and junior Kandice Mathews were named First Team, All-FAC.
From Washington, senior Arianna Heath was named First Team, All-FAC.
Rounding out the All-FAC First Team honors:
Chillicothe: Gemma Maimone, Ali Mathis; Jackson: Sarah Lefever, Taylor Thorpe, Kirsten Evans; Hillsboro: Kenzie Dietrick, Brooke Ulicny, Zinney Adams; McClain: Kerigan Pollard.