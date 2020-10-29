McClain’s Bergstrom FAC soccer Player of the Year

There was a three-way tie for first place in boys soccer in the Frontier Athletic Conference for 2020.

McClain, Chillicothe and Jackson each went 6-2.

Hillsboro was fourth at 2-6 and Miami Trace was fifth at 0-8.

Washington High School did not have a boys soccer team in 2020.

The FAC released its All-Conference team selections Thursday.

The Player of the Year was McClain’s Braeden Bergstrom.

From Miami Trace, senior Ethan Steele and junior Conner Bucher were First Team, All-FAC.

Also from McClain, named First Team, All-FAC are Noah Reeves and Bryson Badgley.

From Hillsboro, Logan Weber and Landon Weber are First Team, All-FAC.

From Chillicothe: Brady Wood, Danny Bentley, Michael Lapurga and Isaac Crawford and from Jackson, Ty Broermann, Collin Ghearing, Isaac Kuhn and Connor Ball complete the All-FAC team.