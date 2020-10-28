Cavs’s Smith FAC Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released its all-league selections for football for the 2020 season.

Kam Smith of Chillicothe is the FAC Player of the Year.

From Washington High School, seniors Sterling Smith and Ethan Rogers-Wright, junior Tyler Tackage and sophomores A.J. Dalmayer and Tanner Lemaster were named First Team, All-FAC.

From Miami Trace High School, seniors Luke Henry, Josh Gilmore and Gage Miller, junior Westin Melvin and sophomore Jayden LeBeau were named First Team, All-FAC.

Also from Chillicothe, Max Lee, Drew Seymour, Joel Barnes and Carter Boltenhouse were named First Team, All-FAC.

From McClain, Andrew Potts and Justin Kegley; from Hillsboro, Zach Burns and Garrett Fannin and from Jackson, Evan Spires, Treylan Davis, Tristan Prater, Grant Mastin and Holden Blankenship round out the all-conference team.

Chillicothe won the FAC, going 5-0.

Jackson was second at 4-1, followed by Washington, 3-2; Miami Trace, 2-3; Hillsboro, 1-4 and McClain 0-5.