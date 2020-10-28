MT’s Fleihman FAC Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released its all-league volleyball selections for the 2020 season.

Miami Trace senior Olivia Fliehman has been named the Player of the Year.

Also from Miami Trace, senior Chloe Scott and junior Laura Robinson were also named First Team, All-FAC.

From Washington High School, senior Brittney Wilson and junior Aaralyne Estep were named First Team, All-FAC.

Estep recently reached the 1,000-mark in career digs during a tournament game against Unioto.

Also named First Team, All-FAC: Stephanie Hirsch and Katie Conner of Chillicothe and Kloe Zink and Kaydee Brown of Jackson.

Miami Trace won the FAC, going 10-0.

Chillicothe was second at 7-2, followed by Jackson at 5-4 and Washington at 5-5.

McClain and Hillsboro were both 1-9 in the conference.