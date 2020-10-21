MT volleyball beats Hillsboro

In a match that lasted just about one hour, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers volleyball team defeated the visiting squad from Hillsboro in a Division II Sectional semifinal Wednesday, 3-0.

It was the third win of the season for Miami Trace over Hillsboro, the other two coming in Frontier Athletic Conference play.

Miami Trace, ranked tied for No. 18 in the State in Division II in the coaches poll, improved to 17-1 on the season. Their only loss thus far came recently to Zane Trace.

Scores of Wednesday’s match were: 25-8, 25-11 and 25-15.

Miami Trace will host the winner of the match between Jackson and Fairfield Union on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a Sectional championship.

Miami Trace volleyball has won three Sectional titles in school history: 1980, 1995 and 1997.

“We had already played Hillsboro twice this season during league play,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “I think they were probably a little disappointed when they drew us.

“Hopefully, our kids are in tournament mode,” Mace said. “Hopefully we’re focused and taking care of the task at hand. We’ve tried to make our practices a little more challenging, push the kids a little more and try to keep our focus a little better.

“Hopefully we’ll get to play a few more games,” Mace said.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Gracey Ferguson had six ace serves, Olivia Fliehman had four aces and Chloe Scott had four aces.

Fliehman had 12 kills and Laura Robinson had eight kills.

In other Division II Sectional volleyball matches Wednesday, Washington lost to Unioto, 3-0; Circleville beat River Valley, 3-0; Gallia Academy defeated Athens, 3-0 and Sheridan, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, beat Warren, 3-0.

Miami Trace's Laura Robinson (19) hits the ball during a Division II Sectional semifinal match against Hillsboro at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Also pictured for the Lady Panthers is Sophia Parsons (11).

