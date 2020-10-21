MT tennis beats Lady Lions, 3-2

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team hosted the Washington Lady Lions for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Miami Trace won the match, 3-2.

At first singles, Washington’s Brooklyn Foose beat Savannah Wisecup, 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Miami Trace’s Alex King defeated Mei Kobayashi, 6-4, 6-4.

At third singles, Miami Trace received a forfeit.

At first doubles, Washington’s Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome beat Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

At second doubles, Miami Trace’s Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs topped Sofia Siscoe and Abby Rose, 6-2, 6-3.

Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs moves in to make the shot during a second doubles match against Washington Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Miami Trace High School.

Miami Trace's Brooklyn Riggs moves in to make the shot during a second doubles match against Washington Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Miami Trace High School.

Washington High School’s Sofia Siscoe about to make a return during a second doubles match at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Washington High School's Sofia Siscoe about to make a return during a second doubles match at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Dee Page prepares to hit the return for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Washington Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Miami Trace High School.

Dee Page prepares to hit the return for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Washington Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Miami Trace High School.

Washington’s Addy Newsome extends to make the play during a first doubles match at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.