MT tennis beats Lady Lions, 3-2

Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs moves in to make the shot during a second doubles match against Washington Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Miami Trace High School.
Washington High School’s Sofia Siscoe about to make a return during a second doubles match at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Dee Page prepares to hit the return for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Washington Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Miami Trace High School.
Washington’s Addy Newsome extends to make the play during a first doubles match at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team hosted the Washington Lady Lions for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.
Miami Trace won the match, 3-2.
At first singles, Washington’s Brooklyn Foose beat Savannah Wisecup, 6-0, 6-2.
At second singles, Miami Trace’s Alex King defeated Mei Kobayashi, 6-4, 6-4.
At third singles, Miami Trace received a forfeit.
At first doubles, Washington’s Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome beat Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.
At second doubles, Miami Trace’s Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs topped Sofia Siscoe and Abby Rose, 6-2, 6-3.
