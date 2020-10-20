MT’s Little wins FAC cc title

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its fourth annual cross country meet at the Walters Family Farm Thursday, Oct. 15.

The conditions were cool and overcast with drizzling, light rain.

Miami Trace’s Bo Little won the high school boys 5k event in a time of 17:30.

The Panthers’ Caleb Brannigan was fourth in 18:14 and Graham Carson was seventh in 18:48.

Those three are First Team, All-FAC.

For Chillicothe, Evan Siberell was second in 17:38, Jacob Littler was third in 18:13 and Caleb Barfield was sixth in 18:23.

Jackson’s Chris Hughes was fifth in 18:18. The top seven are considered All-FAC.

Sixty-four runners took part in the high school boys race.

Chillicothe won the FAC title with 31 placement points.

Miami Trace was second with 36 points; McClain was third with 96 points, followed by Jackson, 100; Washington, 122 and Hillsboro, 151.

The top finisher for Washington was Reilly Downing, 17th in 20:33.

McClain’s top placer was Lyle White, eighth in 18:53.

Garet Thompson was the first runner for Hillsboro to finish, placing 32nd in 22:00.

Geneve Baril of McClain won the girls’ 5k in 20:18.

Again, the top seven finishers are All-FAC for 2020.

Washington’s Cloe Copas was fifth in 21:04 and Miami Trace’s Magarah Bloom was seventh in 22:42.

Chillicothe won the girls high school event with 27 placement points.

They had five runners place in the top nine and seven in the top 13 out of 36 runners.

Jackson’s Olivia Kennedy placed second in 20:48.

Danielle Fleurima of Chillicothe was third in 20:56 and Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe was fourth in 20:58.

Also for Chillicothe, Katherine McCallum was sixth in 21:07.

Bryauna Bailey was the first runner from Hillsboro to finish, placing eighth with a time of 23:08.

As a team, Jackson was second with 51 placement points and McClain was third with 53 points. Washington, Miami Trace and Hillsboro did not have enough runners to post a team result.

In the middle school girls (3200-meter run), Taylor Thoroman of Hillsboro won in a time of 14:05.

Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace was second in 14:30 and teammate Lauren Farrens was third in 14:40.

For Washington, Alonnah Nickell was 12th in 16:25.

From Greenfield, Reese Robel was seventh in 15:30 and for Jackson, Chloee Harris was 21st in 20:54. Chillicothe did not have any middle school boys or girls in the event.

Hillsboro won the team competition with 23 points, placing five runners in the top 10 out of 25 taking part.

Miami Trace was second with 36 points and Washington was third with 61 points.

Matthew Gibson of Jackson won the middle school boys race with a time of 11:45.

Ian Rayburn of Miami Trace was fourth in 12:34 and Will Enochs was fifth in 12:39.

L.J. Martinez of Washington was sixth in 12:42.

Riley Cubbins of Greenfield was the first Tiger to cross the finish line, placing 10th in 13:38.

Hillsboro’s Ryan Howland was second in 12:17.

Jackson won the team title with 29 points.

Miami Trace was second with 48 points and Hillsboro was third with 54 points.

The Division II District cross country tournament is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Southeastern High School not far from Chillicothe.

The Division I District cross country meet (which includes Miami Trace’s boys and girls) is being held at Hilliard Darby High School Saturday.

Miami Trace High School boys results:

Bo Little, 1st, 17:30; Caleb Brannigan, 4th, 18:14; Graham Carson, 7th, 18:48; Mcale Callahan, 10th, 19:25; Jaden Rowe, 14th, 19:56; Eli Fliehman, 16th, 20:02; Connor Bucher, 19th, 20:50; Max Trimble, 20thm, 20:52; Fletcher Havens, 21st, 20;55; Aiden Johnson, 22nd, 21:10; Christian Rossiter, 29th, 21:41; Cole Little, 35th 22:48; Jacob Pettit, 36th, 22:55; Justin Robinson, 38th, 23:09; Wesley May, 42nd 23:35; Lyndon Phillips, 43rd, 23:36; Joshua Lewis, 46th, 24:22; Cam Fannin, 47th, 25:03; Connor Hostetler, 53rd, 27:05; Bryce Bennett, 57th, 30:07

Washington High School boys results:

Reilly Downing, 17th, 20:33; Preston Hines, 25th, 21:17; Caden Hott, 33rd, 22:41; Jaedan Meriweather, 34th, 22:42; Trace Bartruff, 41st, 23:25; Brayden May, 48th, 25:16; Chase Mallow, 59th, 32:00; Jonah Waters, 60th, 32:03; Luke Rader, 61st, 32:28; Nathan Upthegrove, 62nd, 32:47; Mac Miller, 63rd, 33:00; Bevin Wilson, 64th, 33:30

Washington High School girls results:

Cloe Copas, 5th, 21:04; Diya Patel, 24th, 26:36; Kayli Merritt, 26th, 27:44; Tamia Hardin, 32nd, 34:01

Miami Trace High School girls results:

Magarah Bloom, 7th, 22:42; Kailyn Pfeifer, 12th, 24:59; Lorelei King, 35th, 39:41

Washington Middle School girls results:

Alonnah Nickell, 12th, 16:25; Haley Nickell, 15th, 17:30; Cashiopia Longakit, 17th, 18:50; Hannah Dossenbacher, 18th, 18:53; Kaylee Mossbarger, 19th, 19:20

Miami Trace Middle School girls results:

Kamika Bennett, 2nd, 14:30; Lauren Farrens, 3rd, 14:40; Carlee Hauck, 13th, 16:53; K’Lynn Cornell, 14th, 17:18; Kaylee Everhart, 16th, 18:00; Hannah Cummings, 20th, 20:32; Lilly Joseph, 22nd, 22:23; Savannah Rose, 24th, 22:32

Miami Trace Middle School boys results:

Ian Rayburn, 4th, 12:34; Will Enochs, 5th, 12:39; Lucas King, 7th, 13:00; Justin Everhart, 21st, 15:24; Cooper Hicks, 27th, 17:18

Washington Middle School boys results:

L.J. Martinez, 6th, 12:42; Isaac Colter, 14th, 13:48; Jarious Evans, 24th, 16:16; Toby Lovett, 29th, 19:27

Miami Trace's Bo Little (65) is out front at the start of the Frontier Athletic Conference 5k race Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Walters Family Farm. Also pictured for the Panthers are Mcale Callahan (57), Caleb Brannigan (55). Also for Miami Trace, not in order, Graham Carson, Connor Bucher and Christian Rossiter. For the Blue Lions, at right is Reilly Downing (behind Chillicothe and next to Jackson). Also for Washington, in the very far back left is Luke Radar, to the right of him is Mac Miller. Next row with mask is Chase Mallow and to the right of him Trace Bartruff. In front of him is Cayden Hott and to the right is Jayden Meriweather. Brayden May is to the left and Preston Hines is to the right of May. FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC CROSS COUNTRY — (l-r, 1st place through 7th place); Bo Little, Miami Trace; Evan Siberell and Jacob Littler, Chillicothe; Caleb Brannigan, Miami Trace; Chris Hughes, Jackson; Caleb Barfield, Chillicothe and Graham Carson, Miami Trace. The race was held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Walters Family Farm. FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC CROSS COUNTRY — (l-r, 1st place through 7th place); Geneve Baril, McClain; Olivia Kennedy, Jackson; Danielle Fleurima and Simone Fleurima, Chillicothe; Cloe Copas, Washington; Katherine McCallum, Chillicothe and Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace. The Frontier Athletic Conference held its fourth-annual cross country championship Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Walters Family Farm. Miami Trace's Magarah Bloom (120) runs close to McClain's Geneve Baril (109) at the start of the FAC cross country race Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Baril won the 5k race and Bloom placed seventh. Washington's Cloe Copas competes in the FAC cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Copas placed fifth in the event. The top five finishers in the FAC middle school boys cross country race, held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020; (l-r, 1st place through 5th place); Matthew Gibson, Jackson; Ryan Howland, Hillsboro; Reed Rosler, Jackson; Ian Rayburn and Will Enochs, Miami Trace. The top five placers in the Frontier Athletic Conference's 3200-meter middle school cross country run, held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020; (l-r, 1st place through 5th place); Taylor Thoroman, Hillsboro; Kamika Bennett and Lauren Farrens, Miami Traxce; Kennedy Sexton and Jailyn Williams, Hillsboro. Miami Trace's Eli Fliehman navigates the course at the FAC cross country championships held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Walters Family Farm.

Members of the Washington High School team at the start of the FAC meet Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (l-r); Cloe Copas, Kayli Merritt, Diya Patel and Tamia Hardin. Runners at the start of the high school boys race, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. For Miami Trace (l-r); Jaden Rowe, Max Trimble, Connor Bucher and Jacob Pettit. For Washington (l-r); Caden Hott, Preston Hines and Brayden May.

Miami Trace and Washington Middle School girls at the start of the 3200-meter cross country race Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (l-r), for Miami Trace, Kamika Bennett, K'Lynn Cornell, Lauren Farrens. For Washington (l-r); Alonnah Nickell, Cashiopia Longakit, Haley Nickell and Kaylee Mossbarger. For Washington (l-r); Alonnah Nickell, Cashiopia Longakit, Haley Nickell and Kaylee Mossbarger. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_MS-girls-start-FAC-10-15-2020.jpg Miami Trace and Washington Middle School girls at the start of the 3200-meter cross country race Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (l-r), for Miami Trace, Kamika Bennett, K’Lynn Cornell, Lauren Farrens. For Washington (l-r); Alonnah Nickell, Cashiopia Longakit, Haley Nickell and Kaylee Mossbarger. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

