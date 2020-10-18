High School Scores

Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18
Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22
Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8
Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14
Elida 14, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6
Madonna, W.Va. 61, Beallsville 20
Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 19
Tol. Christian 54, Stryker 28
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35, Belmont Union Local 25
OHSAA Playoffs
Division IV
Region 13
Second Round
Beloit W. Branch 43, E. Liverpool 13
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Girard 29
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Perry 28
E. Cle. Shaw 35, Lisbon Beaver 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 41, Can. South 0
Poland Seminary 24, Salem 21
Youngs. Ursuline 47, Cle. VASJ 21
Region 14
Second Round
Bellevue 34, Galion 9
Clyde 28, Wauseon 15
Huron 44, Bryan 22
Kenton 32, Ontario 20
LaGrange Keystone 46, Milan Edison 27
Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20
Shelby 32, Rossford 13
Van Wert 46, Port Clinton 20
Region 15
Second Round
Byesville Meadowbrook 52, Philo 37
Carrollton 21, Cols. Marion-Franklin 13
Gallipolis Gallia 46, McArthur Vinton County 8
Heath 34, Cambridge 7
Newark Licking Valley 21, Circleville Logan Elm 14
St. Clairsville 47, Sparta Highland 30
Vincent Warren 35, New Concord John Glenn 28, 2OT
Region 16
Second Round
Bethel-Tate 22, Waynesville 17
Cin. Indian Hill 42, Day. Oakwood 3
Cin. McNicholas 27, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Germantown Valley View 35, Milton-Union 0
St. Paris Graham 28, Eaton 14
Waverly 62, Norwood 14
Division V
Region 17
Second Round
Beachwood 28, Warrensville Hts. 8
Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Canfield S. Range 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Columbiana Crestview 33, Ravenna SE 0
Garrettsville Garfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 21
Kirtland 42, Akr. Manchester 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Martins Ferry 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Mantua Crestwood 14
Region 18
Second Round
Bucyrus Wynford 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 2
Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Bloomdale Elmwood 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Richwood N. Union 35, Genoa Area 7
Tontogany Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6
West Salem Northwestern 21, Lima Bath 3
Region 19
Second Round
Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Bishop Ready 52, McDermott Scioto NW 3
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Coshocton 21
Ironton 49, New Lexington 3
Johnstown 31, Wellston 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7
Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 13
Region 20
Second Round
Blanchester 55, London Madison Plains 33
Cin. Madeira 13, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 7
Cin. Mariemont 25, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Cin. Purcell Marian 14, Brookville 7
Spring. Greenon 30, Cin. Taft 28
Spring. Shawnee 34, Middletown Madison Senior 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Carlisle 6
Division VI
Region 21
Second Round
Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8
Can. Cent. Cath. 24, Hanoverton United 14
Creston Norwayne 55, Mineral Ridge 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Brookfield 54
Louisville Aquinas 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26
Mogadore 28, Columbia Station Columbia 7
New Middletown Spring. 35, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Wickliffe 41, Smithville 0
Region 22
Second Round
Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0
Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14
Columbus Grove 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Defiance Tinora 34, Hicksville 13
Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Attica Seneca E. 6
Northwood 43, Van Buren 10
Sherwood Fairview 67, Bluffton 6
Region 23
Second Round
Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38
Cols. Africentric 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22, OT
Loudonville 42, Centerburg 41
Lucasville Valley 27, Worthington Christian 21
Nelsonville-York 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Region 24
Second Round
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Jamestown Greeneview 7
Coldwater 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Covington 30, Arcanum 24
Frankfort Adena 37, Rockford Parkway 0
Ft. Recovery 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Mechanicsburg 34, Cin. Deer Park 0
Minster 14, Harrod Allen E. 6
W. Jefferson 36, Anna 35
Division VII
Region 25
Second Round
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Salineville Southern 14
Region 26
Second Round
Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.
Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.
Elyria Cath. vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.
Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. Buchtel 13, Akr. Firestone 0
Akr. Coventry 21, Alliance Marlington 13
Albany Alexander 34, Southeastern 22
Alliance 45, Minerva 13
Arcadia 36, Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Ashland Mapleton 50, Brooklyn 6
Ashtabula Lakeside 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Atwater Waterloo 48, E. Palestine 8
Avon 42, Perrysburg 20
Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Beavercreek 53, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Bellville Clear Fork 29, Lexington 27
Berea-Midpark 51, Elyria 48
Bidwell River Valley 47, Chillicothe Huntington 27
Bishop Fenwick 19, Cin. Aiken 12
Bridgeport 28, Racine Southern 21
Casstown Miami E. 35, New Paris National Trail 28
Castalia Margaretta 27, Willard 14
Centerville 40, Fairfield 28
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, S. Point 7
Cin. Oak Hills 29, Middletown 20
Cin. West Clermont 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cin. Western Hills 34, Cin. Clark Montessori 8
Cin. Woodward 16, Cin. Finneytown 13
Cle. Hts. 42, Can. Glenoak 0
Cols. Bexley 27, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
Cols. St. Charles 17, Marion Harding 12
Conneaut 42, Middlefield Cardinal 25
Defiance Ayersville 41, Montpelier 0
Delta 28, Metamora Evergreen 6
Doylestown Chippewa 43, Gates Mills Hawken 14
Fairfield Christian 21, Corning Miller 20
Fredericktown 55, Utica 27
Gahanna Lincoln 31, Lancaster 14
Greenville 21, Celina 20
Groveport-Madison 17, Cols. Independence 14
Hamilton 39, Cin. Sycamore 7
Hamilton Badin 26, Cin. NW 12
Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Maumee 6
Hebron Lakewood 42, Crooksville 7
Holgate 39, Sandusky St. Mary 20
Hudson WRA 44, Parma Normandy 7
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 56, Bishop Sycamore 6
Jefferson Area 62, Ashtabula St. John 6
Johnstown Northridge 43, Cols. KIPP 20
Kansas Lakota 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Lakewood 35, Parma 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville 14
Lebanon 42, Miamisburg 21
Lees Creek E. Clinton 28, Hillsboro 7
Lisbon David Anderson 38, Vienna Mathews 14
Logan 50, East 6
Massillon Tuslaw 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42
Milford 54, Loveland 21
Millbury Lake 37, Elmore Woodmore 0
Mt. Vernon 20, Delaware Hayes 14
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54, Cory-Rawson 27
N. Ridgeville 40, Westlake 24
New Carlisle Tecumseh 43, Urbana 0
New Lebanon Dixie 27, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 21
New London 38, Strasburg-Franklin 14
Newton Falls 38, Sebring McKinley 20
Painesville Harvey 35, Madison 14
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Fairview 13
Paulding 31, Dola Hardin Northern 21
Peninsula Woodridge 24, Ravenna 23
Rayland Buckeye 28, Newcomerstown 0
Rittman 52, Akr. Springfield 34
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Orange 40
Sandusky 40, Mansfield Madison 20
Sandusky Perkins 28, Bay Village Bay 24
Sheffield Brookside 42, Oberlin 26
Sidney Lehman 24, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Solon 28, Shaker Hts. 27, OT
Spring. NE 52, Bradford 6
Spring. NW 35, Day. Northridge 18
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38, Williamsburg 27
Sullivan Black River 27, Galion Northmor 7
Swanton 27, Oregon Stritch 13
Tallmadge 50, Cuyahoga Falls 12
Thomas Worthington 14, Grove City 13
Tipp City Bethel 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Tol. Rogers 40, Tol. Bowsher 8
Upper Sandusky 62, Bucyrus 34
Vandalia Butler 32, W. Carrollton 22
Vermilion 14, Wellington 13
Warsaw River View 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40
Wellsville 25, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Westerville N. 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 12
Zanesville Maysville 42, McConnelsville Morgan 21
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Quarterfinal
Brunswick 27, Can. McKinley 14
Cle. St. Ignatius 30, Euclid 20
Medina 35, Lakewood St. Edward 31
Mentor 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
Region 2
Quarterfinal
Clayton Northmont 48, Marysville 41
Dublin Coffman 45, Springboro 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Kettering Fairmont 7
Springfield 31, Huber Hts. Wayne 19
Region 3
Quarterfinal
Hilliard Bradley 31, Reynoldsburg 30
New Albany 44, Pickerington N. 20
Pickerington Cent. 35, Hilliard Darby 16
Westerville Cent. 21, Cols. Upper Arlington 20
Region 4
Quarterfinal
Cin. Colerain 28, Mason 7
Cin. Elder 26, Cin. Princeton 21
Cin. St. Xavier 45, Cin. Moeller 14
W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14
Division II
Region 5
Second Round
Akr. Hoban 63, Kent Roosevelt 0
Austintown Fitch 35, Twinsburg 0
Cle. Benedictine 35, Willoughby S. 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Garfield Hts. 14
Hudson 42, Bedford 0
Mayfield 45, Macedonia Nordonia 25
Painesville Riverside 39, Youngs. Boardman 28
Warren Harding 38, Maple Hts. 6
Region 6
Second Round
Avon Lake 30, Wadsworth 7
Barberton 21, Tol. St. John’s 14
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Oregon Clay 33
Medina Highland 41, Fremont Ross 21
N. Royalton 33, Olmsted Falls 27, 2OT
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Sylvania Northview 0
Tol. St. Francis 10, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7
Region 7
Second Round
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Wooster 40
Dublin Scioto 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 13
Lewis Center Olentangy 47, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Massillon 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Massillon Perry 42, Canal Winchester 0
N. Can. Hoover 48, Uniontown Lake 29
Westerville S. 56, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28
Worthington Kilbourne 30, Green 27
Region 8
Second Round
Cin. Anderson 52, Ashville Teays Valley 14
Cin. La Salle 30, Morrow Little Miami 14
Cin. Turpin 23, Cin. Withrow 6
Cin. Winton Woods 28, Xenia 13
Kings Mills Kings 42, Oxford Talawanda 7
Piqua 42, Harrison 7
Riverside Stebbins 24, Sidney 23, OT
Division III
Region 9
Second Round
Aurora 41, Chardon NDCL 24
Canfield 28, Chagrin Falls Kenston 10
Chardon 49, Warren Howland 14
Dover 41, Steubenville 20
Geneva 22, Hubbard 19
New Philadelphia 42, Youngs. Chaney High School 15
STVM 48, Chesterland W. Geauga 6
Streetsboro 41, Niles McKinley 6
Region 10
Second Round
Ashland 35, Mansfield Sr. 22
Bowling Green 56, Defiance 13
Millersburg W. Holmes 38, Lodi Cloverleaf 21
Norwalk 17, Copley 10
Parma Hts. Holy Name 44, Caledonia River Valley 6
Parma Padua 28, Rocky River 9
Richfield Revere 27, Medina Buckeye 0
Tiffin Columbian 45, Norton 13
Region 11
Second Round
Bishop Hartley 65, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14
Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 14, Jackson 12
London 41, Miami Trace 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Zanesville 0
Thornville Sheridan 27, South 0
Region 12
Second Round
Bellbrook 58, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Hamilton Ross 52, Monroe 14
Kettering Alter 35, Day. Dunbar 13
New Richmond 38, Goshen 20
St. Marys Memorial 6, Franklin 0, OT
Tipp City Tippecanoe 11, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Trotwood-Madison 28, Day. Carroll 7
Division VII
Region 25
Second Round
Dalton 21, Plymouth 0
Independence 28, Monroeville 20
Leetonia 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16
Lucas 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 0
Malvern 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 26
McDonald 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Warren JFK 65, Lowellville 33
Region 26
Second Round
Arlington 75, Edon 6
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 6
Leipsic 41, Antwerp 13
Spencerville 28, McComb 20
Sycamore Mohawk 26, Pandora-Gilboa 14
Region 27
Second Round
Danville 46, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Glouster Trimble 47, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26
Hannibal River 7, Waterford 6
Howard E. Knox 20, Toronto 6
Newark Cath. 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Reedsville Eastern 26, Caldwell 14
Shadyside 48, New Matamoras Frontier 14
Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Beaver Eastern 22
Region 28
Second Round
Ansonia 17, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6
DeGraff Riverside 50, Lockland 0
Ft. Loramie 49, Troy Christian 6
Hamilton New Miami 40, Fayetteville-Perry 25
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Cedarville 0
New Bremen 52, S. Charleston SE 7
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Cin. College Prep. 30
St. Henry 47, Grove City Christian 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Avon vs. N. Olmsted, ccd.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Jay Co., Ind., ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Wilmington, ccd.
Granville vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
Greenfield McClain vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.
Hamilton Badin vs. Wapakoneta, ccd.
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Delphos St. John’s, ccd.
Lima Perry vs. Edgerton, ccd.
Trenton Edgewood vs. Troy, ccd.
