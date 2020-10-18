High School Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22

Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8

Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14

Elida 14, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6

Madonna, W.Va. 61, Beallsville 20

Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 19

Tol. Christian 54, Stryker 28

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35, Belmont Union Local 25

OHSAA Playoffs

Division IV

Region 13

Second Round

Beloit W. Branch 43, E. Liverpool 13

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Girard 29

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Perry 28

E. Cle. Shaw 35, Lisbon Beaver 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 41, Can. South 0

Poland Seminary 24, Salem 21

Youngs. Ursuline 47, Cle. VASJ 21

Region 14

Second Round

Bellevue 34, Galion 9

Clyde 28, Wauseon 15

Huron 44, Bryan 22

Kenton 32, Ontario 20

LaGrange Keystone 46, Milan Edison 27

Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20

Shelby 32, Rossford 13

Van Wert 46, Port Clinton 20

Region 15

Second Round

Byesville Meadowbrook 52, Philo 37

Carrollton 21, Cols. Marion-Franklin 13

Gallipolis Gallia 46, McArthur Vinton County 8

Heath 34, Cambridge 7

Newark Licking Valley 21, Circleville Logan Elm 14

St. Clairsville 47, Sparta Highland 30

Vincent Warren 35, New Concord John Glenn 28, 2OT

Region 16

Second Round

Bethel-Tate 22, Waynesville 17

Cin. Indian Hill 42, Day. Oakwood 3

Cin. McNicholas 27, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Germantown Valley View 35, Milton-Union 0

St. Paris Graham 28, Eaton 14

Waverly 62, Norwood 14

Division V

Region 17

Second Round

Beachwood 28, Warrensville Hts. 8

Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Canfield S. Range 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Columbiana Crestview 33, Ravenna SE 0

Garrettsville Garfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 21

Kirtland 42, Akr. Manchester 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Martins Ferry 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Mantua Crestwood 14

Region 18

Second Round

Bucyrus Wynford 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 2

Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Bloomdale Elmwood 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Richwood N. Union 35, Genoa Area 7

Tontogany Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6

West Salem Northwestern 21, Lima Bath 3

Region 19

Second Round

Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Bishop Ready 52, McDermott Scioto NW 3

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Coshocton 21

Ironton 49, New Lexington 3

Johnstown 31, Wellston 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7

Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 13

Region 20

Second Round

Blanchester 55, London Madison Plains 33

Cin. Madeira 13, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 7

Cin. Mariemont 25, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Cin. Purcell Marian 14, Brookville 7

Spring. Greenon 30, Cin. Taft 28

Spring. Shawnee 34, Middletown Madison Senior 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Carlisle 6

Division VI

Region 21

Second Round

Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8

Can. Cent. Cath. 24, Hanoverton United 14

Creston Norwayne 55, Mineral Ridge 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Brookfield 54

Louisville Aquinas 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26

Mogadore 28, Columbia Station Columbia 7

New Middletown Spring. 35, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Wickliffe 41, Smithville 0

Region 22

Second Round

Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0

Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14

Columbus Grove 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Defiance Tinora 34, Hicksville 13

Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Attica Seneca E. 6

Northwood 43, Van Buren 10

Sherwood Fairview 67, Bluffton 6

Region 23

Second Round

Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38

Cols. Africentric 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22, OT

Loudonville 42, Centerburg 41

Lucasville Valley 27, Worthington Christian 21

Nelsonville-York 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Region 24

Second Round

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Coldwater 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Covington 30, Arcanum 24

Frankfort Adena 37, Rockford Parkway 0

Ft. Recovery 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Mechanicsburg 34, Cin. Deer Park 0

Minster 14, Harrod Allen E. 6

W. Jefferson 36, Anna 35

Division VII

Region 25

Second Round

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Salineville Southern 14

Region 26

Second Round

Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.

Elyria Cath. vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.

Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. Buchtel 13, Akr. Firestone 0

Akr. Coventry 21, Alliance Marlington 13

Albany Alexander 34, Southeastern 22

Alliance 45, Minerva 13

Arcadia 36, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Ashland Mapleton 50, Brooklyn 6

Ashtabula Lakeside 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Atwater Waterloo 48, E. Palestine 8

Avon 42, Perrysburg 20

Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Beavercreek 53, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Bellville Clear Fork 29, Lexington 27

Berea-Midpark 51, Elyria 48

Bidwell River Valley 47, Chillicothe Huntington 27

Bishop Fenwick 19, Cin. Aiken 12

Bridgeport 28, Racine Southern 21

Casstown Miami E. 35, New Paris National Trail 28

Castalia Margaretta 27, Willard 14

Centerville 40, Fairfield 28

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, S. Point 7

Cin. Oak Hills 29, Middletown 20

Cin. West Clermont 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. Western Hills 34, Cin. Clark Montessori 8

Cin. Woodward 16, Cin. Finneytown 13

Cle. Hts. 42, Can. Glenoak 0

Cols. Bexley 27, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

Cols. St. Charles 17, Marion Harding 12

Conneaut 42, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Defiance Ayersville 41, Montpelier 0

Delta 28, Metamora Evergreen 6

Doylestown Chippewa 43, Gates Mills Hawken 14

Fairfield Christian 21, Corning Miller 20

Fredericktown 55, Utica 27

Gahanna Lincoln 31, Lancaster 14

Greenville 21, Celina 20

Groveport-Madison 17, Cols. Independence 14

Hamilton 39, Cin. Sycamore 7

Hamilton Badin 26, Cin. NW 12

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Maumee 6

Hebron Lakewood 42, Crooksville 7

Holgate 39, Sandusky St. Mary 20

Hudson WRA 44, Parma Normandy 7

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 56, Bishop Sycamore 6

Jefferson Area 62, Ashtabula St. John 6

Johnstown Northridge 43, Cols. KIPP 20

Kansas Lakota 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Lakewood 35, Parma 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville 14

Lebanon 42, Miamisburg 21

Lees Creek E. Clinton 28, Hillsboro 7

Lisbon David Anderson 38, Vienna Mathews 14

Logan 50, East 6

Massillon Tuslaw 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42

Milford 54, Loveland 21

Millbury Lake 37, Elmore Woodmore 0

Mt. Vernon 20, Delaware Hayes 14

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54, Cory-Rawson 27

N. Ridgeville 40, Westlake 24

New Carlisle Tecumseh 43, Urbana 0

New Lebanon Dixie 27, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 21

New London 38, Strasburg-Franklin 14

Newton Falls 38, Sebring McKinley 20

Painesville Harvey 35, Madison 14

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Fairview 13

Paulding 31, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Peninsula Woodridge 24, Ravenna 23

Rayland Buckeye 28, Newcomerstown 0

Rittman 52, Akr. Springfield 34

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Orange 40

Sandusky 40, Mansfield Madison 20

Sandusky Perkins 28, Bay Village Bay 24

Sheffield Brookside 42, Oberlin 26

Sidney Lehman 24, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Solon 28, Shaker Hts. 27, OT

Spring. NE 52, Bradford 6

Spring. NW 35, Day. Northridge 18

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38, Williamsburg 27

Sullivan Black River 27, Galion Northmor 7

Swanton 27, Oregon Stritch 13

Tallmadge 50, Cuyahoga Falls 12

Thomas Worthington 14, Grove City 13

Tipp City Bethel 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Tol. Rogers 40, Tol. Bowsher 8

Upper Sandusky 62, Bucyrus 34

Vandalia Butler 32, W. Carrollton 22

Vermilion 14, Wellington 13

Warsaw River View 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

Wellsville 25, Youngs. Valley Christian 7

Westerville N. 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 12

Zanesville Maysville 42, McConnelsville Morgan 21

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Quarterfinal

Brunswick 27, Can. McKinley 14

Cle. St. Ignatius 30, Euclid 20

Medina 35, Lakewood St. Edward 31

Mentor 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 14

Region 2

Quarterfinal

Clayton Northmont 48, Marysville 41

Dublin Coffman 45, Springboro 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Kettering Fairmont 7

Springfield 31, Huber Hts. Wayne 19

Region 3

Quarterfinal

Hilliard Bradley 31, Reynoldsburg 30

New Albany 44, Pickerington N. 20

Pickerington Cent. 35, Hilliard Darby 16

Westerville Cent. 21, Cols. Upper Arlington 20

Region 4

Quarterfinal

Cin. Colerain 28, Mason 7

Cin. Elder 26, Cin. Princeton 21

Cin. St. Xavier 45, Cin. Moeller 14

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14

Division II

Region 5

Second Round

Akr. Hoban 63, Kent Roosevelt 0

Austintown Fitch 35, Twinsburg 0

Cle. Benedictine 35, Willoughby S. 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Garfield Hts. 14

Hudson 42, Bedford 0

Mayfield 45, Macedonia Nordonia 25

Painesville Riverside 39, Youngs. Boardman 28

Warren Harding 38, Maple Hts. 6

Region 6

Second Round

Avon Lake 30, Wadsworth 7

Barberton 21, Tol. St. John’s 14

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Oregon Clay 33

Medina Highland 41, Fremont Ross 21

N. Royalton 33, Olmsted Falls 27, 2OT

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Sylvania Northview 0

Tol. St. Francis 10, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7

Region 7

Second Round

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Wooster 40

Dublin Scioto 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 13

Lewis Center Olentangy 47, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0

Massillon 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Massillon Perry 42, Canal Winchester 0

N. Can. Hoover 48, Uniontown Lake 29

Westerville S. 56, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Worthington Kilbourne 30, Green 27

Region 8

Second Round

Cin. Anderson 52, Ashville Teays Valley 14

Cin. La Salle 30, Morrow Little Miami 14

Cin. Turpin 23, Cin. Withrow 6

Cin. Winton Woods 28, Xenia 13

Kings Mills Kings 42, Oxford Talawanda 7

Piqua 42, Harrison 7

Riverside Stebbins 24, Sidney 23, OT

Division III

Region 9

Second Round

Aurora 41, Chardon NDCL 24

Canfield 28, Chagrin Falls Kenston 10

Chardon 49, Warren Howland 14

Dover 41, Steubenville 20

Geneva 22, Hubbard 19

New Philadelphia 42, Youngs. Chaney High School 15

STVM 48, Chesterland W. Geauga 6

Streetsboro 41, Niles McKinley 6

Region 10

Second Round

Ashland 35, Mansfield Sr. 22

Bowling Green 56, Defiance 13

Millersburg W. Holmes 38, Lodi Cloverleaf 21

Norwalk 17, Copley 10

Parma Hts. Holy Name 44, Caledonia River Valley 6

Parma Padua 28, Rocky River 9

Richfield Revere 27, Medina Buckeye 0

Tiffin Columbian 45, Norton 13

Region 11

Second Round

Bishop Hartley 65, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 14, Jackson 12

London 41, Miami Trace 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Zanesville 0

Thornville Sheridan 27, South 0

Region 12

Second Round

Bellbrook 58, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Hamilton Ross 52, Monroe 14

Kettering Alter 35, Day. Dunbar 13

New Richmond 38, Goshen 20

St. Marys Memorial 6, Franklin 0, OT

Tipp City Tippecanoe 11, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Trotwood-Madison 28, Day. Carroll 7

Division VII

Region 25

Second Round

Dalton 21, Plymouth 0

Independence 28, Monroeville 20

Leetonia 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16

Lucas 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Malvern 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 26

McDonald 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Warren JFK 65, Lowellville 33

Region 26

Second Round

Arlington 75, Edon 6

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 6

Leipsic 41, Antwerp 13

Spencerville 28, McComb 20

Sycamore Mohawk 26, Pandora-Gilboa 14

Region 27

Second Round

Danville 46, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Glouster Trimble 47, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26

Hannibal River 7, Waterford 6

Howard E. Knox 20, Toronto 6

Newark Cath. 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6

Reedsville Eastern 26, Caldwell 14

Shadyside 48, New Matamoras Frontier 14

Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Beaver Eastern 22

Region 28

Second Round

Ansonia 17, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6

DeGraff Riverside 50, Lockland 0

Ft. Loramie 49, Troy Christian 6

Hamilton New Miami 40, Fayetteville-Perry 25

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Cedarville 0

New Bremen 52, S. Charleston SE 7

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Cin. College Prep. 30

St. Henry 47, Grove City Christian 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Avon vs. N. Olmsted, ccd.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Jay Co., Ind., ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Wilmington, ccd.

Granville vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Greenfield McClain vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.

Hamilton Badin vs. Wapakoneta, ccd.

Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Delphos St. John’s, ccd.

Lima Perry vs. Edgerton, ccd.

Trenton Edgewood vs. Troy, ccd.

_