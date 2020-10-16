Red Raiders advance in Div. III playoffs

LONDON — The Miami Trace Panthers visited London High School Friday night for a Division III playoff game.

After taking a 13-7 lead, the Red Raiders scored 28 unanswered points in a 41-7 win over the Panthers.

Miami Trace ends the 2020 playoffs with a record of 4-4.

London improves to 6-1 overall and has a rematch coming up next week against Jonathan Alder. The Pioneers defeated the Red Raiders 31-13 back on Oct. 2.

It was a tough beginning as the Panthers had the ball first, but turned it over with a fumble on the first play from scrimmage at the Miami Trace 20-yard line.

The short field resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Hayden Vasey. The extra-point kick gave the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead at the 8:48 mark of the first quarter.

London scored on its second possession of the game, a 60-yard run by junior Antwaun Burns. A conversion pass attempt failed, leaving the Red Raiders with a 13-0 lead with 6:25 remaining in the quarter.

The Panthers’ third possession resulted in a 58-yard touchdown pass play from junior Westin Melvin to senior Josh Gilmore.

Sophomore Zach Warnock made the extra-point kick to cut London’s lead to 13-7 with 3:34 to play in the first quarter.

With just a few seconds to play in the quarter, Burns broke an 80-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was good, moving London’s lead to 20-7.

The score remained the same until junior Isaiah Jones scored from 10 yards out. The point-after was good, increasing London’s margin to 27-7 with 1:22 to play in the half.

London tried a field goal attempt that was no good, leaving the home team with a 27-7 halftime lead,

Perhaps the defensive effort of the game for the Panthers came early in the third quarter.

London appeared to have a touchdown run, but senior Gage Miller caught the London ball-carrier and knocked the ball away, resulting in a touch back.

However, London was soon at it again, scoring on a 1-yard run by Burns with 7:46 to play in the third. The extra-point kick gave the Red Raiders a 34-7 lead.

After a Miami Trace punt, London scored on a 30-yard run. The extra-point kick was good, putting London on top, 41-7 with 3:25 remaining.

There was no further scoring in the game.

Unofficially, London had 398 yards of offense to 112 for the Panthers.

Burns carried 15 times for 215 yards and Jones had 11 carries for 111 yards.

In other Division III, Region 11 playoff games Friday, Dresden Tri-Valley defeated Jackson, 14-12; Jonathan Alder shut out Zanesville, 35-0; Bishop Hartley routed Western Brown, 65-14; Bishop Watterson defeated Hamilton Township, 39-14 and Sheridan beat South, 27-0.

In a regular season game, East Clinton beat Hillsboro, 28-7.

Miami Trace senior Luke Henry (52) makes the tackle during a Division III playoff game at London High School against the Red Raiders Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. At left is senior Ashton Curtis (50).

