MT volleyball seeded No. 2 in tournament

The tournament pairings for soccer and volleyball were released earlier this week.

In Division II volleyball, Miami Trace (15-0 at the time) is a No. 2 seed.

They will host Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro (3-14, No. 15 seed) Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Washington (6-8, No. 11 seed) will play at Unioto (8-9, No. 6 seed) on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

The winner of the Miami Trace-Hillsboro match will host the the Sectional final against the winner of the Jackson (8-7, No. 7 seed) versus Fairfield Union (7-11, No. 10 seed) match on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

The winner of the Washington-Unioto match will play at the winner of the Circleville (16-2, No. 3 seed) versus River Valley (5-7, No. 14 seed) match on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

Sheridan is the No. 1 seed (18-1). They will host the winner of the McClain (3-14, No. 16 seed) versus Warren (2-16, No. 17 seed) on Oct. 21.

The District semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27 and the District championship is set for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Chillicothe is Division I in volleyball and is a No. 31 seed in the Central District where they will play Pickerington North (No. 16 seed) Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

In Division II girls soccer, Miami Trace is the No. 13 seed (1-12-0). They will play at Warren (No. 4 seed, 7-1-4) on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Washington (No. 15 seed, 0-11-0) will play at the No. 2 seed Unioto (9-3-1) Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Miami Trace versus Warren match will host the winner of the Waverly (No. 5 seed, 9-1-1) versus Gallia Academy (No. 12 seed, 2-7-2) match on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.

The winner of the Unioto versus Washington match will host the winner between Hillsboro (7-7-0, No. 7 seed) and Athens (3-9, No. 10 seed) on Oct. 24.

Fairfield Union is the No. 1 seed (13-1-0). They await the winner of the McClain (6-6-0, No. 8 seed) versus Circleville (No. 9 seed, 5-6-3) on Oct. 24.

Jackson is the No. 6 seed (10-3) and will host Logan Elm (No. 11 seed, 3-5-6) Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The District semifinal matches are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29 and the District championship is set for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Chillicothe is Division I in girls soccer and is a No. 29 seed. They will play No. 31 seed Lancaster Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The winner of that match plays the No. 2 seed Columbus Bishop Watterson on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

In Division II boys soccer, Miami Trace is the No. 16 seed (2-11-1) and will host Sheridan (No. 17 seed, 1-13-1) on Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that match will play at the No. 1 seed Alexander (12-1-1) on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

McClain (No. 6 seed, 8-3-1) will host Waverly (No. 11 seed, 4-8-1) on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Jackson is the No. 5 seed (8-3-2) and will host Circleville (No. 12 seed, 3-8-2) on Oct. 22.

Hillsboro is the No. 13 seed and will play at Athens (No. 4 seed, 6-3-2) on Oct. 22. The winners of those matches meet on Oct. 28 in a District semifinal match.

The District finals are being held on Oct. 31.

Chillicothe is Division I in boys soccer. They are a No. 31 seed in the Central District and will await the winner of the Hilliard Darby (No. 14) versus Pickerington Central (No. 26) match and play on Oct. 22.

