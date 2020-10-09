WILLIAMSPORT — The Miami Trace Panthers golf team took part in the Division I tournament at the Crown Hill Golf Course Thursday, Oct. 8.

Although as a team the Panthers placed seventh out of eight, there will be one individual from Miami Trace competing at the District tournament on Tuesday at Eaglesticks Golf Club in Zanesville.

Freshman Kaden Noble shot a score of 100 tying for 23rd place.

The top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance from the Sectional to the District.

Originally, that was two golfers from Jackson High School and two from Chillicothe High School.

One of the Chillicothe players will not be able to compete next week, opening a spot for Noble at the District.

“From last year’s tournament to this year’s tournament, we improved 34 strokes,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “I’m very happy with that result. Our top two golfers were out (Thursday). So, to do that with a bunch of young kids, we actually shot well.”

Warren won the Sectional with a 324 score.

Athens was second with a 338, Sheridan was third with a score of 349 and Marietta was fourth with a 350.

Those four teams qualified to the District.

Other scores for Miami Trace from the Sectional: junior Dylan Farley, 105; freshman Brady Armstrong, 111; freshman Christian Porter, 116 and senior Colin Farrens, 122.

Scores for Jackson: Caleb Rose, 89; Ethan Rasp, 92; Camryn Rose, 108; Braiden Lies, 114; Alec Gilliland, 116.

Scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 93; Kaiden Koch, 94; Luke Smith, 100; Jackson Bolen, 102; Jacob Lemaster, 107.