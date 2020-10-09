Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions, 3-0

On a beautiful early October evening, the Washington High School girls soccer team visited Miami Trace High School for the second meeting of the season between the two Fayette County and Frontier Athletic Conference rivals.

On Sept. 22, Miami Trace won at WHS, 2-1.

Thursday night, Miami Trace posted its second win of the season, 3-0.

The score was 3-0 at the half.

What turned out to be the game-winning goal was scored by senior Kaylie Lott at the 20:33 mark, the assist to junior Kandice Mathews.

Senior Magarah Bloom scored off a free kick with 11 minutes to play in the half.

What proved to be the final goal of the match came with 9:42 remaining in the half, senior Siara Eggleton scoring with the assist to sophomore Jana Griffith.

Miami Trace had 20 shots on goal to seven for Washington.

In goal, for Miami Trace, freshman Jyllian Skaggs had six saves and, for Washington, junior Maycee Whitt had 12 saves.

“I’m really proud of our effort tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “Our team has been facing a lot of injuries lately, but they played with a lot of grit and determination to make this win happen tonight.

“They played hard and played as a team,” Francis said. “This is our first shutout of the season, so, they are very excited about that. They played extremely well.”

Miami Trace finished 2-8-0 in the FAC, 2-13-0 overall.

Circleville will visit Miami Trace for a non-conference match Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Washington is at Logan Elm Monday at 5 p.m.

At right, Washington sophomore Addison Chambers races Miami Trace junior Carmen Enochs to the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Also pictured for Washington (l-r); senior Arianna Heath (2) and junior Kassie Wiseman (6). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington senior Arianna Heath (2) advances the ball up the field against Miami Trace freshman Mia Dickson (19) during the second Fayette County rivalry match Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos