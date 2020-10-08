Wahl, Rose compete at Districts

WILLIAMSPORT — Two Washington High School student-athletes took part in the Division II District golf tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Freshman Garrett Wahl placed in a four-way tie for 10th place, shooting a score of 86.

Senior Ty Rose tied for 52nd with a 105.

“I’m proud of the season Ty Rose had and I thank him for being a great example for our golfers over the past four years,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “I’m really excited to see the progress that freshman Garrett Wahl is going to continue to make. The young man finished Top 10 today in really difficult conditions.”

Senior Trevin Mault of Wheelersburg shot a 74 to win the District title and advance to State.

There were 10 teams at the District and individual golfers from another eight schools.

Gallia Academy won the District with a 341 to advance to the State tournament.

Fairland was second with a 343, followed by Fairfield Union, 344; Wheelersburg, 362; Chesapeake, 363; Unioto, 366; Hillsboro, 375; Piketon, 386; Circleville, 388 and McClain, 437.

Scores for McClain: Wesley Potts, 91; David Edwards, 106; Carson Spangler, 120; Andrew Potts, 120.

Scores for Hillsboro: Gabe Mycroft, 84; Gavin Puckett, 95; Lawton Parry, 96; Bentley Watson, 100; Josh Crawford, 111.

Washington High School senior Ty Rose, left, and freshman Garrett Wahl arrive at Crown Hill Golf Club for the Division II District tournament Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Rose-and-Wahl-at-District-golf-2020.jpg Washington High School senior Ty Rose, left, and freshman Garrett Wahl arrive at Crown Hill Golf Club for the Division II District tournament Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Courtesy photo