MT volleyball clinches outright FAC title

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace volleyball team secured an outright Frontier Athletic Conference championship Tuesday with a straight sets win at Hillsboro.

Last year, Miami Trace and Chillicothe tied for the conference title, both going 8-2.

The win Tuesday improves Miami Trace’s record to 9-0 in the conference, 15-0 overall.

Scores from Tuesday’s match at Hillsboro: 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12.

For Miami Trace, Laura Robinson had 10 kills and six ace serves and Olivia Fliehman had 12 kills and three ace serves.

Miami Trace will host Washington Thursday evening. The freshman game starts at 5 p.m.

———

In other FAC volleyball matches Tuesday, Jackson defeated Washington, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14 and Chillicothe beat McClain, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20.

In girls soccer Tuesday, Jackson beat Washington, 6-0, and Chillicothe clinched at least a co-championship with an 11-1 win over McClain. Hillsboro beat Miami Trace, 12-0.

In boys soccer Tuesday, Chillicothe beat McClain, 4-1.

The Miami Trace girls soccer team will host Washington Thursday at 5 p.m.