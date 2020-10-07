MT girls golf on to District

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers golf team competed in the Division I Sectional tournament at the Pickaway Golf Course Monday, Oct. 5.

Miami Trace placed second with a team score of 411 to advance to the District tournament at Eaglesticks Golf Club in Zanesville Monday, Oct. 12.

Marietta won the Sectional with a 396 and Logan was third with a 424. The top three teams advance to the District.

Isabella Fischer and Julie Lemaster of Chillicothe placed second and eighth, respectively, to move on to the District, along with Hollis Sturgill of Warren.

Juniors Libby Aleshire and Alyssa Butler both had scores of 95 at the Sectional.

Junior Makayla Barnes shot a 102, while senior Destinee Butcher shot a 119 and senior Taylor Moore a 154.

As a team, Warren was fourth at 428, Chillicothe was fifth with a 430, Athens was sixth with a 445 and Jackson was seventh with a 493.

There were a total of 35 student-athletes taking part in the Division I Sectional.

John Glenn and Dover will join Miami Trace, Marietta and Logan at Eaglesticks. The winning team and the highest-scoring individual not on that team will advance to the State tournament.